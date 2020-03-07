By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)



Triple Olympian Eddie Ockenden is among all-time great players with 12 Gold medals in his kitty. The Tasmanian player made his debut against South Korea in June 2006 Azlan Shah Cup. Since then Ockenden has played 366 matches. Today(March 7,2020) he surpassed his countryman Jaime Dwyer’s record of 365 caps.Across the globe, 57 men players of 13 countries and 16 women players of 7countries have played 300+ International matches. Stats are:

300+ capped players in International Hockey- A: Men (57) By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India) Numbers of Players Country Player Caps 2 Argentina Juan Lopez 309^ Pedro Ibarra 303^ 6 Australia Eddie Ockenden 366^ Jaime Dwyer 365 Mark Knowles 324 Jay Stacy 321 Brent Livermore 317 Liam de Young 312 8 Belgium John John Dohman 395^ Marc Coudron 358 Thomas Briels 343^ Felix Denayer 319^ Cedric Charlier 318^ Xavier Reckinger 316 Max Luycx 312 Jerome Truyens 306 4 Canada Ken Pereira 348 Rob Short 346 Paul Bubli Chohan 317 Scott Tupper 306^ 7 Germany Matthias Witthaus 354 Philipp Crone 349 Bjorn Micheal 333 Tibor Weissenborn 313 Micheal Green 306 Christain Mayerhofer 303 Tobias Hauke 302 2 GreatBritain Barry Middleton 432 Russell Garcia 306 6 India Dilip Tirkey 412 Dhanraj Pillay 339 Baljit Singh Dhillon 327 Pargat Singh 313 Mukesh Kumar 307 Sardar Singh 304 6 Malaysia Kuhan Shanmughnathan 341 Chua Boon Huat 337 Azlan Misron 336 Noor Saiful Zaini 329 Mirnawan Nawawi 327 Kumar Subramaniam 321 4 Netherlands Tuen de Nooijer 453 Jeroen Delmee 401 Jacques Brinkman 337 Erik Jazet 308 4 New Zealand Phil Burrows 343 Ryan Archibald 327 Dean Couzins 318 Shea McAleese 310^ 4 Pakistan Wasim Ahmad 410 Mansoor Ahmad 338 Zeeshan Ashraff 316 Shahbaz Ahmad 304 3 Spain Sergei Enrique 314^ Pol Amat 304 Quico Cortes 300^ 1 Trinidad Tobago Kwan Browne 322 57 13 Total 300+ capped players in International Hockey- B: Women (16) 3 Argentina Luciana Aymar 376 Noel Barrionuevo 339^ Carla Rebecchi 319^ 2 Australia Mandonna Blyth 342 Nikki Hudson 303 4 Germany Natascha Keller 425 Nadine Ernsting -Krienke 371 Fanne Rinne 331 Janne Muller-Wieland 309^ 4 Great Britain Kate Walsh- Richardson 375 Karen Brown 355 Jane Sixsmith 323 Alex Danson-Bennett 306 1 Japan Akemi Kato 381 1 Netherlands Minke Smabers- Smeets 312 1 South Africa Marsha Marescia- Cox 335 16 7 Total ^= active. Caps as on March 7,2020.

FIeldhockey.com