Stats Speak: 73 players across the globe played 300+International matches
Triple Olympian Eddie Ockenden is among all-time great players with 12 Gold medals in his kitty. The Tasmanian player made his debut against South Korea in June 2006 Azlan Shah Cup. Since then Ockenden has played 366 matches. Today(March 7,2020) he surpassed his countryman Jaime Dwyer’s record of 365 caps.Across the globe, 57 men players of 13 countries and 16 women players of 7countries have played 300+ International matches. Stats are:
|
300+ capped players in International Hockey- A: Men (57)
|
|
Numbers
of Players
|
Country
|
Player
|
Caps
|
2
|
Argentina
|
Juan Lopez
|
309^
|
|
|
Pedro Ibarra
|
303^
|
6
|
Australia
|
Eddie Ockenden
|
366^
|
|
|
Jaime Dwyer
|
365
|
|
|
Mark Knowles
|
324
|
|
|
Jay Stacy
|
321
|
|
|
Brent Livermore
|
317
|
|
|
Liam de Young
|
312
|
8
|
Belgium
|
John John Dohman
|
395^
|
|
|
Marc Coudron
|
358
|
|
|
Thomas Briels
|
343^
|
|
|
Felix Denayer
|
319^
|
|
|
Cedric Charlier
|
318^
|
|
|
Xavier Reckinger
|
316
|
|
|
Max Luycx
|
312
|
|
|
Jerome Truyens
|
306
|
4
|
Canada
|
Ken Pereira
|
348
|
|
|
Rob Short
|
346
|
|
|
Paul Bubli Chohan
|
317
|
|
|
Scott Tupper
|
306^
|
7
|
Germany
|
Matthias Witthaus
|
354
|
|
|
Philipp Crone
|
349
|
|
|
Bjorn Micheal
|
333
|
|
|
Tibor Weissenborn
|
313
|
|
|
Micheal Green
|
306
|
|
|
Christain Mayerhofer
|
303
|
|
|
Tobias Hauke
|
302
|
2
|
GreatBritain
|
Barry Middleton
|
432
|
|
|
Russell Garcia
|
306
|
6
|
India
|
Dilip Tirkey
|
412
|
|
|
Dhanraj Pillay
|
339
|
|
|
Baljit Singh Dhillon
|
327
|
|
|
Pargat Singh
|
313
|
|
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
307
|
|
|
Sardar Singh
|
304
|
6
|
Malaysia
|
Kuhan Shanmughnathan
|
341
|
|
|
Chua Boon Huat
|
337
|
|
|
Azlan Misron
|
336
|
|
|
Noor Saiful Zaini
|
329
|
|
|
Mirnawan Nawawi
|
327
|
|
|
Kumar Subramaniam
|
321
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
Tuen de Nooijer
|
453
|
|
|
Jeroen Delmee
|
401
|
|
|
Jacques Brinkman
|
337
|
|
|
Erik Jazet
|
308
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
Phil Burrows
|
343
|
|
|
Ryan Archibald
|
327
|
|
|
Dean Couzins
|
318
|
|
|
Shea McAleese
|
310^
|
4
|
Pakistan
|
Wasim Ahmad
|
410
|
|
|
Mansoor Ahmad
|
338
|
|
|
Zeeshan Ashraff
|
316
|
|
|
Shahbaz Ahmad
|
304
|
3
|
Spain
|
Sergei Enrique
|
314^
|
|
|
Pol Amat
|
304
|
|
|
Quico Cortes
|
300^
|
1
|
Trinidad Tobago
|
Kwan Browne
|
322
|
57
|
13
|
Total
|
|
300+ capped players in International Hockey- B: Women (16)
|
3
|
Argentina
|
Luciana Aymar
|
376
|
|
|
Noel Barrionuevo
|
339^
|
|
|
Carla Rebecchi
|
319^
|
2
|
Australia
|
Mandonna Blyth
|
342
|
|
|
Nikki Hudson
|
303
|
4
|
Germany
|
Natascha Keller
|
425
|
|
|
Nadine Ernsting -Krienke
|
371
|
|
|
Fanne Rinne
|
331
|
|
|
Janne Muller-Wieland
|
309^
|
4
|
Great Britain
|
Kate Walsh- Richardson
|
375
|
|
|
Karen Brown
|
355
|
|
|
Jane Sixsmith
|
323
|
|
|
Alex Danson-Bennett
|
306
|
1
|
Japan
|
Akemi Kato
|
381
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
Minke Smabers- Smeets
|
312
|
1
|
South Africa
|
Marsha Marescia- Cox
|
335
|
16
|
7
|
Total
|
|
^= active. Caps as on March 7,2020.
