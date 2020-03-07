Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: 73 players across the globe played 300+International matches

Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 11:00 | Hits: 39
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)

Triple Olympian Eddie Ockenden is among all-time great players with 12 Gold medals in his kitty. The Tasmanian player made his debut against South Korea in June 2006 Azlan Shah Cup. Since then Ockenden has played 366 matches. Today(March 7,2020) he surpassed his countryman Jaime Dwyer’s record of 365 caps.Across the globe, 57 men players of 13 countries and 16 women players of 7countries have played 300+ International matches. Stats are:

 

300+ capped players in International Hockey- A: Men (57)

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Numbers

of Players

Country

Player

Caps

2

Argentina

Juan Lopez

309^

 

 

Pedro Ibarra

303^

6

Australia

Eddie Ockenden

366^

 

 

Jaime Dwyer

365

 

 

Mark   Knowles

324

 

 

Jay Stacy

321

 

 

Brent Livermore

317

 

 

Liam de Young

312

8

Belgium

John John Dohman

395^

 

 

Marc Coudron

358

 

 

Thomas Briels

343^

 

 

Felix Denayer

319^

 

 

Cedric Charlier

318^

 

 

Xavier Reckinger

316

 

 

Max Luycx

312

 

 

Jerome Truyens

306

4

Canada

Ken Pereira

348

 

 

Rob Short

346

 

 

Paul Bubli Chohan

317

 

 

Scott Tupper

306^

7

Germany

Matthias Witthaus

354

 

 

Philipp Crone

349

 

 

Bjorn Micheal

333

 

 

Tibor Weissenborn

313

 

 

Micheal Green

306

 

 

Christain Mayerhofer

303

 

 

Tobias Hauke

302

2

GreatBritain

Barry  Middleton

432

 

 

Russell Garcia

306

6

India

Dilip Tirkey

412

 

 

Dhanraj Pillay

339

 

 

Baljit Singh Dhillon

327

 

 

Pargat Singh

313

 

 

Mukesh Kumar

307

 

 

Sardar Singh

304

6

Malaysia

Kuhan Shanmughnathan

341

 

 

Chua Boon Huat

337

 

 

Azlan Misron

336

 

 

Noor Saiful Zaini

329

 

 

Mirnawan Nawawi

327

 

 

Kumar Subramaniam

321

4

Netherlands

Tuen de Nooijer

453

 

 

Jeroen Delmee

401

 

 

Jacques Brinkman

337

 

 

Erik Jazet

308

4

New Zealand

Phil Burrows

343

 

 

Ryan Archibald

327

 

 

Dean Couzins

318

 

 

Shea McAleese

310^

4

Pakistan

Wasim  Ahmad

410

 

 

Mansoor Ahmad

338

 

 

Zeeshan Ashraff

316

 

 

Shahbaz Ahmad

304

3

Spain

Sergei Enrique

314^

 

 

Pol Amat

304

 

 

Quico Cortes

300^

1

Trinidad Tobago

Kwan Browne

322

57

13

Total

 

300+ capped players in International Hockey- B: Women (16)

3

Argentina

Luciana Aymar

376

 

 

Noel Barrionuevo

339^

 

 

Carla Rebecchi

319^

2

Australia

Mandonna Blyth

342

 

 

Nikki Hudson

303

4

Germany

Natascha Keller

425

 

 

Nadine Ernsting -Krienke

371

 

 

Fanne Rinne

331

 

 

Janne Muller-Wieland

309^

4

Great Britain

Kate Walsh-  Richardson

375

 

 

Karen Brown

355

 

 

Jane Sixsmith

323

 

 

Alex Danson-Bennett

306

1

Japan

Akemi  Kato

381

1

Netherlands

Minke  Smabers- Smeets

312

1

South Africa

Marsha Marescia- Cox

335

16

7

Total

 

^= active.  Caps as on March 7,2020.

 FIeldhockey.com

