By Mike Rowbottom





Argentina's women have moved up to second in the FIH Hockey Pro League after a 2-0 win in Australia ©Getty Images



Argentina’s men’s and women’s hockey teams earned positive results in the first of their two scheduled International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League matches in Australia.





Argentina’s women beat Australia 2-0 to move up to second in the league, while the men came from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 before winning a second point by taking the penalty shoot-out 3-1.



The two sets of teams will meet again tomorrow at the same venue - the Perth Hockey Stadium.



Julieta Jankunas and Agustina Gorzelany scored the goals to earn the Pan-American champions a win that moved them level on 14 points with New Zealand but with a superior goal difference.



The Netherlands lead the women's section on 15 points.



Defeat for Australia leaves them sitting in fourth position on nine points.



"I'm very happy to get the three points back to Argentina," said Jankunas, who was named player of the match.



"We have to wait until tomorrow because that will be a difficult match too, but I'm very happy to be the player of the match."



Australia’s captain Jodie Kenny said: "It was a disappointing loss for us.



“We weren't physical enough and we didn't finish up front.



“Disappointing, and there is going to be a lot to learn from that game, but we have to do that really quickly as we come out against them tomorrow."



In the men's match, reigning Olympic champions Argentina claimed two points from a possible three against the Kookaburras, battling to a 3-3 draw before stealing the bonus point by comprehensively winning the shoot-out.



The result sees Argentina climb up to fourth in the FIH Pro League standings, while Australia's point from the draw has helped them move into second position, level on 11 points with the Netherlands but with a superior goal difference.



In the men’s match the home team took a 2-0 lead through a deflected penalty corner from Jeremy Hayward and a cool open play finish from Tom Wickham.



However, Los Leones turned the match on its head as goals from Martin Ferreiro and penalty corner specialist Jose Tolini, who netted his seventh of the season to become the outright top scorer in this year's Pro League, levelled the score before Lucas Martinez scored with a superb backhand shot to put the Pan-American champions into a 3-2 lead going into the final quarter.



A deflected effort from Jack Welsh tied the match at 3-3 and triggered a shoot-out that the Argentinians dominated, with goalkeeper Emiliano Bosso stepping off the bench to replace veteran shot-stopper Juan Vivaldi and deny Joshua Simmonds, Tom Wickham and Matthew Swann to secure a 3-1 win.



"Australia is a very tough team", said Argentina's Martin Ferreiro, who was named player of the match.



"Argentina is getting preparation for the Olympics, and Australia is in our zone [pool in Tokyo].



“It was a very tough game and we did our best."



Australia defender Matthew Swann said: "We started off very well but let them get back into the game and let them get in front.



“We were able to come back in the fourth [quarter], but unfortunately, we couldn't come away with the win.



“Something we really need to work on is shoot-outs.”



