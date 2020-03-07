



Friday 6 March proved to be a great day for the men’s and women’s national hockey teams of Argentina, who both recorded positive away results against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League in Perth, Western Australia. Argentina's women were 2-0 winners against the Hockeyroos, while the men fought back from a 2-0 deficit before eventually winning a bonus point in a shoot-out against the Kookaburras after a highly entertaining game finished in a 3-3 draw.





Argentina's women's victory over the hosts helped them move up to second in the FIH Hockey Pro League standings, with Julieta Jankunas and Agustina Gorzelany scoring the goals to send Las Leonas level on 14 points with New Zealand but with a superior goal difference. Defeat for Australia leaves them sitting in fourth position on nine points.



The Pan American champions opened the scoring a minute before the end of the first quarter thanks to Jankunas's superb backhand strike, with Gorzelany sealing victory early in the fourth quarter when she rattled the backboard with a low penalty corner drag-flick. Australia had numerous chances of their own, particularly during the third quarter, which they dominated from start to finish. However, Argentina were resilient in defence and clinical in front of goal, something they will aim to repeat when they face the Hockeyroos for a second time on Saturday (7 March).



"I'm very happy to get the three points back to Argentina", said Argentina's Jankunas, who was named Player of the Match. "We have to wait until tomorrow because that will be a difficult match too, but I'm very happy to be the player of the match."



Australia captain Jodie Kenny said: "It was a disappointing loss for us. We weren't physical enough and we didn't finish up front. Disappointing, and there is going to be a lot to learn from that game, but we have to do that really quickly as we come out against them tomorrow."



More information on this match can be found on the live reporting page by clicking here.



In the men's match, reigning Olympic champions Argentina claimed two points from a possible three against the Kookaburras, battling to a 3-3 draw before stealing the bonus point by comprehensively winning the shoot-out. The result sees Argentina climb up to fourth in the FIH Pro League standings, while Australia's point from the draw has helped them mote into second position, level on 11 points with the Netherlands but with a superior goal difference.



A cracking contest saw the home favourites establish a 2-0 lead inside eight minutes thanks to a deflected penalty corner from Jeremy Hayward and a cool open play finish from Tom Wickham. However, Los Leones turned the match on its head as goals from Martin Ferreiro and penalty corner ace Jose Tolini, who netted his seventh of the season to become the outright top scorer in this year's Pro League, levelled matters before Lucas Martinez scored a sensational backhand strike to put the Pan American champions into a 3-2 lead going into the final quarter. A brilliant deflection from Jack Welsh tied the match at 3-3 and triggered a shoot-out that the Argentines dominated, with goalkeeper Emiliano Bosso stepping off the bench to replace veteran shot-stopper Juan Vivaldi and deny Joshua Simmonds, Tom Wickham and Matthew Swann as Los Leones triumphed 3-1 in the one-on-ones.



"Australia is a very tough team", said Argentina's Martin Ferreiro, who was named Player of the Match. "Argentina is getting preparation for the Olympics, and Australia is in our zone [pool in Tokyo]. It was a very tough game and we did our best."



Australia defender Matthew Swann said: "We started off very well but let them get back into the game and let them get in front. We were able to come back in the fourth [quarter], but unfortunately, we couldn't come away with the win. Something we really need to work on is shoot-outs. It is becoming prevalent in today's game, and we need to be better in that area so we can come away with [bonus point] wins rather than draws and losses."



It was also a special day for Australia's Eddie Ockenden, who played his 365th international match to draw level with Jamie Dwyer as the most capped Kookaburra athlete of all time. All being well, Ockenden will surpass Dwyer's record on Saturday.



More information on this match can be found on the live reporting page by clicking here.



To celebrate Indigenous sporting heritage, both the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras are wearing a specially designed kit, The Seven Sisters and the Emu in the Sky, this weekend. The designer is none other than double Olympian – in hockey and sprinting – Nova Peris, cousin of current Hockeyroo Brooke. Nova won gold with Australia in the 1996 Olympic Games and then swapped to track to represent her country in the 2000 Games in Sydney. More information about this story can be found by clicking here.



The FIH Hockey Pro League continues on Saturday 7 March with the second meetings between the national teams of Australia and Argentina in Perth. To see the complete match schedule, click here.



Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



FIH Hockey Pro League



Friday 6 March 2020 – Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth (AUS)



Women’s result: Australia 0, Argentina 2 (Match 1 of 2)

Player of the Match: Julieta Jankunas (ARG)

Umpires: Amber Church (NZL), Kelly Hudson (NZL) and Peter Wright (RSA - video)



Men’s result: Australia 3, Argentina 3 – 1-3 After Shoot-Out (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Martin Ferreiro (ARG)

Umpires: Gareth Greenfield (NZL), Peter Wright (RSA) and Kelly Hudson (NZL - video)



#FIHProLeague



Official FIH Pro League Site