Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

2020 FIH Pro League (Women) - 7 March

Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 11:00 | Hits: 18
View Comments

6 Mar 2020    AUS v ARG (RR)     0 - 2
7 Mar 2020    AUS v ARG (RR)     0 - 2

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Pool Standings (updated)

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Argentina 8 5 1 0 2 23 12 11 17
2 Netherlands 5 4 0 0 1 19 5 14 15
3 New Zealand 8 4 0 2 2 19 14 5 14
4 Australia 6 1 1 1 2 6 9 -3 9
5 Belgium 4 1 1 1 1 7 9 -2 6
6 Great Britain 4 1 1 0 1 6 4 2 5
7 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 China 2 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0
9 United States 5 0 0 0 5 5 27 -22 0

USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.