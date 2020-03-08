Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

St Louis clan fires Carib to Trinity men’s final

Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 10:00
by Nigel Simon


Shape’s Sheldon De Lisle, right, battles Fatima’s Joshua Olton during their T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Trinity Division semi-final at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Saturday. Shape won 6-1 and faces Carib in the final Sunday. ANTHONY HARRIS

For­mer na­tion­al play­er Hillary St Louis and his sons Jael and She com­bined for six goals to lead Carib past Malvern 10-2 in their T&T Hock­ey Board’s In­door Cham­pi­onship Trin­i­ty Men’s Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nal at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Wood­brook, on Sat­ur­day.



How­ev­er, the stand-out per­former among the St Louis’ was the youngest of the fam­i­ly in Jael who net­ted a beaver trick in the fourth, 17th, 34th and 39th min­utes while his broth­er She (18th) and dad Hillary (19th) chipped in with one each in the lop­sided tri­umph to set up a ti­tle-match with Shape to­day.

The duo of Jalani James (15th, 29th) and Dane Fran­cis (20th, 25th) added a pair of goals each for Carib while Ko­r­ry Bar­nett (24th) and Dami­an Gor­don (37th) got Malvern’s con­so­la­tion items.

Shape al­so coast­ed in­to the fi­nal be­hind two goals each from Shel­don De Lisle (7th, 10th) and ex-T&T in­ter­na­tion­al Leroy Sookdeo (10th, 36th) in a 6-1 spank­ing of Fa­ti­ma.

The Trin­i­ty Women’s semi­fi­nals al­so took place Sat­ur­day, with long-time ri­vals Mag­no­lias and Har­vard Check­ers both in win­ners’ row.

Mag­no­lias got two goals from Toni Camp­bell-War­ren to reg­is­ter a come-from-be­hind 3-1 win over Paragon and ex-na­tion­al de­fend­er Patrice Pad­more al­so net­ted twice for Har­vard Check­ers to blank Po­lice 4-0.

Po­lice had eas­i­est of pas­sages in­to a fi­nal when their Mixed Vet­er­ans squad moved to with­in a win of re­tain­ing their crown cour­tesy a 5-0 semi­fi­nal de­fault win over De­fence Force. In to­day’s fi­nal, the Law­men will meet Queen’s Park, who out­gunned Malvern 8-5 in the oth­er semis.

Sat­ur­day’s re­sults:

Semi­fi­nals:

Trin­i­ty Men’s Di­vi­sion:

SHAPE 6 (Shel­don De Lisle 7th, 10th, Leroy Sookdeo 10th, 36th, John Her­nan­dez 26th, Nick Pas­cal 27th) v FA­TI­MA 1 (Joshua Olton 38th)
CARIB 10 (Jael St Louis 4th, 17th, 34th, 39th, Jalani James 15th, 29th, Dane Fran­cis 20th, 25th, Shea St Louis 18th, Hillary St Louis 19th) v MALVERN 2 (Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 24th, Dami­an Gor­don 37th)

Trin­i­ty Women’s Di­vi­sion:

MAG­NO­LIAS 3 (Toni Camp­bell-War­ren 9th, 30th, Robyn Dash 12th) v PARAGON 1 Monor­ka Lewis-Weekes 5th)
HAR­VARD CHECK­ERS 4 (Patrice Pad­more 3rd, 5th, Kwylan Jag­gas­sar-Ec­cles 20th, Nia Cum­ber­batch 31st) v PO­LICE 0

Mixed Vet­er­ans:

POLICE 5 v DE­FENCE FORCE 0 - Po­lice won de­fault
QPCC 8 (Dar­ren Cowie 3rd, 15th, 20th, Reiza Ho­sein 10th, Raphael Govia 18th, 37th, pe­tra Zand­vli­et 27th, Rob Wy­att 32nd) v MALVERN 5 (Ce­cile Wren 3rd, Col­in By­ron 9th, 11th, Liselle Par­ris 16th, Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 18th)

To­day’s (March 8) sched­ule

Third place play­offs:

Trin­i­ty Women: Paragon v Po­lice, 10 am
Trin­i­ty Men: Fa­ti­ma v Malvern, 11 am

Men Open: Po­lice/QPCC win­ner v Paragon/De­fence Force win­ner, 3 pm

Fi­nals:

Mixed Vet­er­ans: Po­lice v QPCC, 1 pm
Un­der-19 Boys: Fa­ti­ma v Paragon, 2 pm
Trin­i­ty Women: Mag­no­lias v Har­vard Check­ers, 4 pm
Trin­i­ty Men: Shape v Carib, 5 pm
Open Women: Paragon v Mag­no­lias, 6 pm
Open Men: Po­lice/QPCC win­ner v Paragon/De­fence Force win­ner, 7 pm

The Trinidad Guardian

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

