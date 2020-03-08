St Louis clan fires Carib to Trinity men’s final
by Nigel Simon
Shape’s Sheldon De Lisle, right, battles Fatima’s Joshua Olton during their T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Trinity Division semi-final at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Saturday. Shape won 6-1 and faces Carib in the final Sunday. ANTHONY HARRIS
Former national player Hillary St Louis and his sons Jael and She combined for six goals to lead Carib past Malvern 10-2 in their T&T Hockey Board’s Indoor Championship Trinity Men’s Division semifinal at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, on Saturday.
However, the stand-out performer among the St Louis’ was the youngest of the family in Jael who netted a beaver trick in the fourth, 17th, 34th and 39th minutes while his brother She (18th) and dad Hillary (19th) chipped in with one each in the lopsided triumph to set up a title-match with Shape today.
The duo of Jalani James (15th, 29th) and Dane Francis (20th, 25th) added a pair of goals each for Carib while Korry Barnett (24th) and Damian Gordon (37th) got Malvern’s consolation items.
Shape also coasted into the final behind two goals each from Sheldon De Lisle (7th, 10th) and ex-T&T international Leroy Sookdeo (10th, 36th) in a 6-1 spanking of Fatima.
The Trinity Women’s semifinals also took place Saturday, with long-time rivals Magnolias and Harvard Checkers both in winners’ row.
Magnolias got two goals from Toni Campbell-Warren to register a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Paragon and ex-national defender Patrice Padmore also netted twice for Harvard Checkers to blank Police 4-0.
Police had easiest of passages into a final when their Mixed Veterans squad moved to within a win of retaining their crown courtesy a 5-0 semifinal default win over Defence Force. In today’s final, the Lawmen will meet Queen’s Park, who outgunned Malvern 8-5 in the other semis.
Saturday’s results:
Semifinals:
Trinity Men’s Division:
SHAPE 6 (Sheldon De Lisle 7th, 10th, Leroy Sookdeo 10th, 36th, John Hernandez 26th, Nick Pascal 27th) v FATIMA 1 (Joshua Olton 38th)
CARIB 10 (Jael St Louis 4th, 17th, 34th, 39th, Jalani James 15th, 29th, Dane Francis 20th, 25th, Shea St Louis 18th, Hillary St Louis 19th) v MALVERN 2 (Korry Barnett 24th, Damian Gordon 37th)
Trinity Women’s Division:
MAGNOLIAS 3 (Toni Campbell-Warren 9th, 30th, Robyn Dash 12th) v PARAGON 1 Monorka Lewis-Weekes 5th)
HARVARD CHECKERS 4 (Patrice Padmore 3rd, 5th, Kwylan Jaggassar-Eccles 20th, Nia Cumberbatch 31st) v POLICE 0
Mixed Veterans:
POLICE 5 v DEFENCE FORCE 0 - Police won default
QPCC 8 (Darren Cowie 3rd, 15th, 20th, Reiza Hosein 10th, Raphael Govia 18th, 37th, petra Zandvliet 27th, Rob Wyatt 32nd) v MALVERN 5 (Cecile Wren 3rd, Colin Byron 9th, 11th, Liselle Parris 16th, Korry Barnett 18th)
Today’s (March 8) schedule
Third place playoffs:
Trinity Women: Paragon v Police, 10 am
Trinity Men: Fatima v Malvern, 11 am
Men Open: Police/QPCC winner v Paragon/Defence Force winner, 3 pm
Finals:
Mixed Veterans: Police v QPCC, 1 pm
Under-19 Boys: Fatima v Paragon, 2 pm
Trinity Women: Magnolias v Harvard Checkers, 4 pm
Trinity Men: Shape v Carib, 5 pm
Open Women: Paragon v Magnolias, 6 pm
Open Men: Police/QPCC winner v Paragon/Defence Force winner, 7 pm
