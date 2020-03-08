

Mel Wilkinson and Rebecca Van Arrowsmith, Buckingham versus Hampstead. Credit Andrew Smith



The battle for second spot and home advantage in the play-offs will go down to the last weekend of the regular season after Hampstead & Westminster and East Grinstead both secured away wins in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





East Grinstead remain in the driving seat and two points clear of Hampstead & Westminster after picking up a 2-0 victory at Beeston.



Ellie Rayer opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Sophie Bray sealed the points from open play 15 minutes from time.



Hampstead & Westminster produced a good performance at Buckingham to win 1-0 and maintain their hopes of leap-frogging East Grinstead next weekend.



Lily Owsley netted the only goal of the game in the eighth minute when scored from a penalty corner.



Clifton Robinson were 1-0 winners of table toppers Surbiton to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation play-offs.



Kathryn Lane scored the only goal of the game from a penalty corner in the 41st minute to inflict a first defeat of the campaign on the home side.



Elsewhere Holcombe secured a 3-1 victory at home against the University of Birmingham in a battle of two sides still not safe from the drop.



Heather McEwan, Sarah Jones and Candice Manuel were all on the scoresheet for the home side while Rafaela Brandao-Lee scored the only goal for the away side.



Bottom of the league Bowdon Hightown secured a 1-0 victory at home against Loughborough Students.



Alex Lukin scored the winner from open play in the 42nd minute.



Investec Division 1 North



Swansea closed the gap to leaders Leicester City to just three points with a 2-1 win at Stourport, Betsan Thomas and Livvy Hoskins scoring the goals in their victory.



Leicester had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Olton & West Warwicks, who had Sally Walton to thank for both their goals while Katie Mason and Mikayla Hazelwood scored for Leicester.



The University of Durham’s promotion hopes remain after they won 1-0 at home against Ben Rhydding with Mollie D’arcy-Rice scoring the only goal.



Ben Rhydding remain fourth despite losing, but are now level on points with Olton & West Warwicks.



It remains tight at the bottom with Leeds suffering a 2-0 defeat at Gloucester City, while Belper are now one point ahead of Leeds following their goalless draw at Brooklands-Poynton.



Investec Division 1 South



Wimbledon secured the Division One South title in style with a 3-0 win at second place Reading.



Goals from Eliza Brett, Olivia Chilton and Fiona Burnet helped keep Wimbledon’s perfect record intact with 16 wins from 16 this season.



St Albans’s relegation was confirmed after they lost 3-2 at home to Slough, and Isca drew 1-1 with Canterbury to go nine points clear of St Albans with two games to play.



Cambridge City leapfrogged Harleston Magpies in the league table after they beat them 2-1 thanks to goals from Heidi Barber and Megan Crowson.



Elsewhere Amy Sheehan scored two goals to help Trojans beat Sevenoaks 3-1.



Investec Conference East



Leaders Wimbledon 2XI cemented their position at the summit of the Investec Women’s Conference East table after picking up a 5-0 win at home against Chelmsford on Saturday.



Tamsyn Naylor netted a hattrick while Natalie Wray and Harriet Lang scored one apiece to secure all three points for the home side.



Elsewhere, Barnes kept the pressure on at the top of the table after picking up a 5-2 win at Broxbourne.



Triona Doyle (2), Alexa Copeland, Teddy Middlebrook and Aleesa Ferguson all netted for the away side.



Rebecca Scarrott and Alice Brown were the goalscorers for Broxbourne.



Investec Conference North



Ella Bromley scored two goals to help the University of Nottingham maintain their perfect record in the Investec Conference North with a 6-4 win at second-placed Sutton Coldfield.



Cannock secured a vital 2-1 win away at Fylde to take them three points clear of bottom-placed Beeston who drew 3-3 away at Alderley Edge.



Elsewhere, Timperley won 2-1 away at Wakefield and Pendle Forest won 3-2 away at Doncaster.



Investec Conference West



Conference title winners Surbiton added another victory to their tally after securing a 4-1 victory at home against Clifton Robinson in the Investec Conference West on Saturday.



Issy Casey, Tasmin Cookman, and Hannah Dennison (2) were the goalscorers for Surbiton while Sarah Barratt netted the only goal for the away side.



Elsewhere, Oxford Hawks won 2-1 at local rivals Oxford University to maintain their place in second.



Caro Harris and Gemma Crocker scored for the Hawks while Susannah Dunn scored the only goal for Oxford University.



Results:



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 7 March 2020):



Investec Premier Division: Beeston 0, East Grinstead 2; Holcombe 3, Univ of Birmingham 1; Surbiton 0, Clifton Robinsons 1; Bowdon Hightown 1, Loughborough Students 0; Buckingham 0, Hampstead & Westminster 1.



Investec Division One South: Cambridge City 2, Harleston Magpies 1; Isca 1, Canterbury 1; Reading 0, Wimbledon 3; St Albans 2, Slough 3; Trojans 3, Sevenoaks 1.



Investec Division One North: Brooklands-Poynton 0, Belper 0; Gloucester City 2, Leeds 0; Leicester City 2, Olton & West Warwicks 2; Stourport 1, Swansea 2; Univ of Durham 1, Ben Rhydding 0.



Investec Conference West: Cheltenham 2, Basingstoke 0; Exe 5, Univ of Bristol 1; Oxford University 1, Oxford Hawks 2; Surbiton 2XI 4, Clifton Robinsons 2XI 1; Univ of Birmingham 2XI 2, Team Bath Buccaneers 1.



Investec Conference East: Broxbourne 2, Barnes 5; Canterbury 2XI 4, Ipswich 1; Horsham 2, Bromley & Beckenham 3; Southgate 2, Bedford 5; Wimbledon 2XI 5, Chelmsford 0.



Investec Conference North: Alderley Edge 3, Beeston 2XI 3; Doncaster 2, Pendle Forest 3; Fylde 1, Cannock 2; Sutton Coldfield 4, Univ of Nottingham 6; Wakefield 1, Timperley 2.



England Hockey Board Media release