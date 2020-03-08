



In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Hockey Australia has decided to suspend all international travel for its national teams, including the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras, until further notice.





FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “Hockey Australia has informed us about its decision and while it is disappointing, we do understand the reasons for it. The upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches of Australia in Europe have been put on hold. We will continue to work closely with all parties to try to play these matches at a later stage, if possible.”



FIH keeps on monitoring the global evolution of the situation closely and following the recommendations of the World Health Organization.



