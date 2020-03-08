By Ali Iveson





Julieta Jankunas won her 100th cap for Argentina ©Getty Images



Argentina's women's hockey team have moved top of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League, while only goal difference is keeping Australia's men off top spot after both won today.





Perth Hockey Stadium was once again the venue of a doubleheader between Australia and Argentina, with the women's match played first and Argentina pulling off a clinical 2-0 win for the second day running.



Victoria Granatto opened the scoring after 25 minutes with a fine solo effort, and Las Leonas' defence then held firm.



Australia couldn't find a way through and Sofia Toccalino put the result beyond doubt a minute from time when she added a second goal.



The hosts had swapped their goalkeeper for an outfield player by that stage.



Julieta Jankunas and Eugenia Trinchinetti were each playing their 100th game game for Argentina, while Giselle Kanevsky won her 150th cap.



Having played eight games, Argentina are now top of the FIH Pro League on 17 points, while Australia sit fourth on nine points.



To celebrate indigenous sporting heritage, both Australia teams wore a special kit designed by Nova Peris, who represented Australia at the Olympics in both hockey and athletics.



In the proceeding men's game, Australia got off to a hot start and never looked back, ending up 5-1 winners.



Joshua Simmonds opened the scoring from a penalty corner, before a Blake Govers brace but the Kookaburras 3-0 up at halftime.



Tom Wickham and Trent Mitton added two more goals, with Jose Tolini getting a late consolation for the visitors.



Having played eight games, Australia now have 14 points - the same as Belgium - but are below the European side on goal difference.



Belgium have also played two fewer games.



Argentina sit fifth on 10 points.



Inside the Games