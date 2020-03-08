2020 FIH Pro League (Men)
6 Mar 2020 AUS v ARG (RR) 3 - 3 (Shootout 1/4 - 3/3)
7 Mar 2020 AUS v ARG (RR) 5 - 1
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|11
|8
|14
|2
|Australia
|8
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|27
|20
|7
|14
|3
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|17
|17
|0
|11
|4
|India
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|15
|2
|10
|5
|Argentina
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|22
|24
|-2
|10
|6
|New Zealand
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|15
|25
|-10
|8
|7
|Spain
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|19
|27
|-8
|7
|8
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|5
|9
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|5