



This weekend’s Premiership matches have been full of eye-catching results – Hillhead beating Western Wildcats in the men’s league and Glasgow University holding Western Wildcats to a 2-2 draw in the women`s – but at the end of the day Grange men have extended their lead to nine points at the top of the Premiership while Clydesdale Western and Edinburgh University are four points in front in the women`s league.







Photo by Andy Lovat



Hillhead produced the result of the day with a 4-2 win over second-placed Western Wildcats and pushed themselves up to seventh in the table.



That did not look the likely outcome when Fraser Moran put the Wildcats into the lead. A double from Graeme Campbell put the Wildcats on the back foot and gave Hillhead a 2-1 lead at the interval.



Then Hillhead`s Fraser Ward entered the second half campaign, he scored from open play to make it 3-1, he converted from the spot for the fourth, then missed from the same distance to keep the contest alive.



30 seconds into the final quarter Fraser Calder pulled the score back to 4-2, then it became interesting. As the Wildcats pressed to get back into the contest Hillhead defended five penalty corners with Jamie Frail equal to the occasion.



The result proved to be Grange`s benefit as the champions extended their lead to nine points after seeing off Watsonians with a comfortable 4-0 win.



Aussie Josh McRae gave the champions a single goal lead at the interval, but then further strikes came from Jacob Tweedie, Callum Milne and Callum Lothian in the second half.



A 4-2 victory for Grove Menzieshill over Kelburne pushed the Taysiders into second place in the table. However, it was the Paisley side who took a first half lead through Ciaran Wilcox. But by the interval the Taysiders took command with goals from Jamie Golden and Keir Robb for a 2-1 lead.



In the second half Grove Menzieshill strode into a 4-1 lead through Luke Cranney and Robb again, before Finn Halliday notched a consolation for the visitors.



Edinburgh University kept up their impressive run with a convincing 3-0 win over Uddingston at Peffermill.



After a tight first half Edinburgh`s Guy Rowson broke the deadlock after good work up the right hand side by Ian Moodie.



The third quarter was the catalyst, a direct flick at a penalty corner by Jack Jamieson doubled the home side`s tally and a counter-attack led by Moodie again set up the third for Cypriot Costas Stylianou.



The final game of the day saw Dundee Wanderers collect another with a 1-1 draw with Clydesdale.



Clydesdale Western and Edinburgh University have opened up a four point lead at the top of the women`s Premiership.



Clydesdale remain in front with an 8-0 win over Gordonians, there were two goals each for Emma McGregor and Jen Eadie.



The Edinburgh students were similar convincing victors seeing off Hillhead 7-0, there were seven individual scorers.



The chasing pack did not fare as well, third-placed Wildcats failed to capitalise with a 2-2 draw against Glasgow University.



The Auchenhowie side went ahead through Rona Stewart but Glasgow levelled through Bex Jones from a penalty and then went ahead through a break-away strike by Lucy Jamieson. Kate Holmes brought the scores back to 2-2 with a drag flick, Wildcats then hit the post twice and keeper Rachel Strachan made several saves, but that is how the score stood at the end.



Other top four contenders Dundee Wanderers and Watsonians had their progress limited by a 1-1 draw on Tayside.



Both sides had chances in the first half, Watsonans had five penalty corners and hit a post while Wanderers had the ball in the net a couple of times but were disallowed.



In the third quarter Emily Dark threw a huge aerial, it was picked up by Vikki Bunce, her shot was partially saved but hit a Watsonians` defender on the line, and at the resulting penalty Dark converted to open the scoring.



Watsonians were the more progressive side in the final quarter, and just as the game seemed to be falling away, the Edinburgh side were awarded a penalty corner and Sarah Jamieson converted with less than a minute remaining for a share of the points.



GHK were also movers with a 3-1 away win at Grove Menzieshill to move into seventh place. Yemisi Edgar scored twice for the Glasgow side with Carly Bissett getting the other, Lucy Murray got Grove Menzieshill`s consolation.



Scottish Hockey Union media release