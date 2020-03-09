A manic double-weekend in the women’s EYHL ended as it started with Loreto leading the way by three points but that situation only occurred with one of the last touches on Sunday evening.





The Beaufort side fell 2-1 to Pegasus on Saturday in a feisty affair, giving up a 1-0 half-time lead as Ruth Maguire and Alex Speers turned things around in a card-fest.



With Old Alex beating Catholic Institute on Saturday afternoon, also 2-1, it meant the table halfway through the weekend had three sides level on 28 points as this epic battle continues to rage on.



Sunday saw UCD close the gap to the top trio as they backed up a 4-1 Saturday win over Belfast Harlequins with a 1-0 win over Pegs at Queen’s courtesy of Katherine Egan’s single goal.



That left the chance for either Old Alex or Loreto to move clear if they could win their Sunday tussle but it looked to be heading for a draw when Hannah Matthews and Millie O’Donnell traded goals with only minutes to go. But Ali Meeke weighed in with a crucial final minute effort for a 2-1 win that lifts Loreto clear, albeit with a game extra played that the next three sides in the table.



Pembroke are also making a charge for the playoffs as they recorded a six-point weekend. On Saturday, they defeated Cork Harlequins with Emily Beatty netting twice in a 3-1 success.



A day later, they held off Belfast Harlequins 4-3 at Deramore Park to sit in fifth place, four points off the playoffs but with an extra game still to play.



Belfast Quins remain bottom with five points to make up now on Railway Union in ninth. Railway ended a six-game losing streak on Saturday when Sarah Hawkshaw struck the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Muckross.



Muckross bounced back to beat Cork Quins on Sunday 1-0 thanks to a Susie Cannon goal in the 21st minute. Catholic Institute, meanwhile, got the best of Railway 3-0 with Laura Foley, Roisin Upton and Rosie Pratt all scoring.



The upshot is Insta move to a season’s high position of sixth; Muckross are back into seventh just ahead of Cork Harlequins on goal difference. Railway have four points to make up on them if they are to avoid the relegation playoff.



In EYHL2, Corinthian confirmed they will top Pool A after they beat Trinity 3-2. The students remain in second thanks to a losing bonus point while Cork C of I kept up their mathematical chances of qualifying for the semis with a 3-0 win over NUIG.



In Pool B, Ards won 12-0 against Greenfields to sit top of the table. Monkstown are second after six points out of eight over the weekend courtesy of a 2-1 win over Queen’s and a Sunday 1-1 draw with UCC.



Queen’s bounced back to beat Greenfields on Sunday 4-0, leaving the battle for second spot in the melting pot.



Women’s EYHL Division 1



Saturday: Old Alex 2 (E Ryan-Doyle, S Robinson) Catholic Institute 1 (R Upton); Pegasus 2 (R Maguire, A Speers) Loreto 1 (H Mulcahy); Pembroke 3 (E Beatty 2, J Ringwood) Cork Harlequins 1 (E O’Leary); Railway Union 2 (Z Delany, S Hawkshaw) Muckross 1 (S Barnwell); UCD 4 (E Curran, N Carey, A Russell, KJ Marshall) Belfast Harlequins 1 (L Colvin)



Sunday: Belfast Harlequins 3 (J Dennison 2, L Geddes) Pembroke 4 (S Loughran, G Pinder, H O’Donnell, J Ringwood); Catholic Institute 3 (L Foley, R Upton, R Pratt) Railway Union 0; Cork Harlequins 0 Muckross 1 (S Cannon); Pegasus 0 UCD 1 (K Egan); Loreto 2 (H Matthews, A Meeke) Old Alex 1 (M O’Donnell)



EYHL Division 2 - Pool A: Corinthian 3 (L McGrane, N Torrans, S Quill) Trinity 2 (A Long, I Delamer); NUIG 0 Cork C of I 3 (C Sexton, M Ryan, H-K Finn)



Pool B



Saturday: Ards 12 (Z Malseed 5, A Carson 3, E Reid, A Benson, H Platt, A Adams) Greenfields 0; Monkstown 2 (S Moore 2) Queens University 1 (K Ferguson)



Sunday: Queen’s 4 (E Getty 2, T Hastings, J McMaster) Greenfields 0; Monkstown 1 (S Moore) UCC 1 (J Clein)



Next week’s fixtures (Saturday, March 14th)



EYHL: Catholic Institute v Belfast Harlequins, Rosbrien, 1pm; Cork Harlequins v Pegasus, Farmers’ Cross, 1.05pm; Railway Union v Old Alex, Park Avenue, 2.15pm; Muckross v Loreto, Muckross Park, 3.15pm; Pembroke v UCD, Serpentine Avenue, 4pm



EYHL Division 2 Pool A: Trinity v NUIG, Santry Avenue, 2pm; Lurgan v Cork C of I, Lurgan JHS, 2.30pm



Pool B: Queen’s v UCC, Malone Road, 1pm; Ards v Monkstown, Londonderry Park, 2.30pm



Women's EYHL Day 14 & 15 – extended reports



Saturday



Pegasus 2 (R Maguire, A Speers) Loreto 1 (H Mulcahy)



Loreto looked set for a comfortable victory after dominating the first half and going into the break 1-0 up but Pegasus were the better side after the break, scoring twice in quick succession to seal a crucial three points.



The match at the Dub was steeped in controversy with the umpires showing no fewer than eight cards, including a 10-minute yellow to Ireland World Cup star Ali Meeke for dissent.



Her Loreto team mate Sarah Evans was shown three cards, a green followed by a yellow and then another green while Pegasus starlet Olivia Berry received a green and a yellow.



Pegasus coach Greg Thompson said: "Loreto will go home feeling aggrieved at some of the decisions but these things tend to balance out over the course of a season."



"I wasn't happy with our first-half display and I asked the players for more application and intensity and, fortunately, they responded well."



Loreto broke the deadlock in the eighth minute when Hayley Mulcahy latched on to a quick free and hammered in a superb backhand shot. The Dublin side were well on top after that boost and it took several fine saves from Megan Todd to keep her team in the game.



Two minutes into the second-half, Pegasus levelled matters when Ruth Maguire converted a penalty stroke after 'feet' in the circle.



Four minutes later, Alex Speers scored what turned out to be the winner, drifting across the circle before firing home a backhand shot, the ball entering the net off the far post.



Loreto forced two penalty corners in quick succession in the last minute, Meeke seeing yellow after the umpire had originally awarded a free out for the second before changing her mind after a consultation, but the Pegasus defence held firm.



UCD 4 (E Curran, N Carey, A Russell, KJ Marshall) Belfast Harlequins 1 (L Colvin)



UCD continued to move back into range of the leaders with a strong 4-1 win over Belfast Harlequins at Belfield. They were unable to breakthrough in the first half despite a series of three penalty corners but they eventually got on the board in the third quarter courtesy of Ellen Curran from a penalty corner.



Lizzie Colvin equalised from a Quin corner but parity was short-lived as Niamh Carey finished off a great team move, aided and abetted by Hannah McLoughlin. Abbie Russell put UCD out of sight with eight minutes to go.



And the extra insurance goal came soon after when Curran drove from the top of the circle to find Katie-Jane Marshall’s stick and she fired home her first goal for UCD.



Pembroke 3 (E Beatty 2, J Ringwood) Cork Harlequins 1 (E O’Leary)



Pembroke saw off an understrength Cork Harlequins 3-1 at Serpentine Avenue to keep them rolling along in fifth place with Emily Beatty’s twin corner deflections doing the damage.



She opened the scoring in the ninth minute from a set play but Emily O’Leary ensure the game was all square going into half-time at 1-1 with a 28th minute effort.



But Pembroke’s penalty corner game was solid with Jilly Ringwood restoring the advantage 13 minutes into the second half from another set piece move. Beatty then completed the win with another touch from a corner inside the last five minutes to put Pembroke out of range.



Quins were without Lauren Cripps, Enya O’Donoghue and Nikki Barry for the encounter.



Railway Union 2 (Z Delany, S Hawkshaw) Muckross 1 (S Barnwell)



Railway ended a run of six successive defeats to record their first win since November, putting daylight between them and bottom placed Belfast Harlequins. It was a very even contest throughout with Muckross earning the first corners while Kate Dillon tested Ellie McLoughlin at the far end and the recent Irish call-up also did well to keep out Kate Lloyd in a scoreless first half.



Muckross went in front in Q3 when Sophie Barnwell tapped in at the back post from a corner move but Railway were level inside two minutes. It was the same corner move as Muckross used for their goal and it ended with Zara Delany putting in the rebound.



Railway continued to push on into the final quarter and got their reward with eight minutes to go when Sarah Hawkshaw shot into the goal with a reverse-stick shot. Muckross had a corner in the dying moments but Railway kept it out to preserve a precious win.



Old Alex 2 (E Ryan-Doyle, S Robinson) Catholic Institute 1 (R Upton)



Old Alex moved into a three-way share of first place on Saturday evening as they came back from a goal down to beat Catholic Institute 2-1. Roisin Upton continued her excellent goalscoring run when she put Insta in front in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.



But Alex started to turn the tide in the second quarter when they levelled through Emilie Ryan-Doyle and Sarah Robinson scored from another penalty stroke in the first minute of the second half to make it 2-1.



Sunday



Loreto 2 (H Matthews, A Meeke) Old Alex 1 (M O’Donnell)



Ali Meeke’s final minute touch to a Sarah Torrans pass was the last, and most telling, moment of a jam-packed EY Hockey League double weekend as it saw Loreto rebuild a three-point lead at the top of the table.



That advantage had been wiped out on Saturday afternoon but they bounced back to lead 1-0 in the second quarter via Hannah Matthews from a penalty corner. In what was a ding-dong battle throughout the field, there was plenty of spice to the exchanges but Alex got back to 1-1 with just a few minutes left on the clock via Millie O’Donnell



That would have seen four teams covered by just two points had it stayed that way but Loreto summoned one last attack and Meeke cashed in and her side lead again by three, albeit with a game extra played than Pegasus and Old Alex with UCD lurking a point further back, also with a game in hand.



Belfast Harlequins 3 (J Dennison 2, L Geddes) Pembroke 4 (S Loughran, G Pinder, H O’Donnell, J Ringwood)



Belfast Harlequins' hopes of avoiding automatic relegation from the EY Irish Hockey League for the first time suffered another blow when they lost a seven goal thriller to Pembroke at Deramore.



Quins, who went down 4-1 to UCD in Dublin on Saturday, remain five points adrift at the foot of the table with just four games left.



Bethany Barr, back from a lengthy injury break, set up the opener after only seven minutes when she supplied the pass for Lucy Geddes to finish after a good move down the left.



But Pembroke equalised almost immediately when Sinead Loughran deflected home a great ball in from Maebh Horan.



Seven minutes later, Gill Pinder scored a brilliant second, the Ireland World Cup star firing home powerfully into the corner of the net after exchanging passes with Alice Ward.



Hayley O'Donnell made it 3-1 in the 27th minute from a penalty corner and Julie Dennison pulled one back from a similar situation with 19 minutes left.



Jill Ringwood added Pembroke's fourth after being set up by Ward, with the home defence left exposed after squandering a set-piece at the other end.



Dennison again reduced the deficit with a brilliant solo effort with four minutes left but Quins were unable to find an equaliser.



Pegasus 0 UCD 1 (K Egan)



UCD continue to close the gap to the leaders with a third straight win and have now taken points off each of the sides ahead of them in the last few weeks. They went in front in the first quarter when Niamh Carey worked like a tiger in the D to get a shot off and Katherine Egan stole in to put the loose ball away.



They made most of the play in the first quarter before the second period was more balanced with Clodagh Cassin called on to make some important interventions.



Lena Tice marshalled a very strong defensive after that with UCD skipper Ellen Curran dominating the midfield in a very high pace game. Despite Pegasus’s consistent effort and significant pressure – especially when the students were reduced to 10 players late on – UCD held on for the win in a game of no penalty corners.



Catholic Institute 3 (L Foley, R Upton, R Pratt) Railway Union 0



Catholic Institute added to their excellent post-Christmas form with a 3-0 win over Railway Union to rise to a season highest position of sixth. Laura Foley put them in front in the 14th minute before they had to weather several Railway penalty corners.



At the far end, Roisin Upton scored for the fourth successive game with another penalty stroke for a 2-0 advantage in the third quarter and the result was safe when Rosie Pratt netted the third with under four minutes to go.



Cork Harlequins 0 Muckross 1 (S Cannon)



Muckross got their first win since December via Susie Cannon’s 21st minute goal at Farmers’ Cross. It lifts them up to seventh place, above Cork Harlequins on goal difference and four points clear of the relegation playoff spot occupied by Railway Union.



EYHL Division 2 round-up



Corinthian guaranteed themselves top spot in Pool A with a 3-2 win over Trinity at Whitechurch Park, building a three-goal lead which they eventually held on to.



The reds started well and went in front from a quick counter-attack via Jodie Douglas and Milly Lynch which ended in Lauren McGrane scoring in the 12th minute. Number two came from Nicola Torrans when Camila Arbulo intercepted and passed to the teenager who calmly netted.



It remained that way through Q3 before Sara Quill extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth phase. Ailish Long got one back with nine minutes to go against her former club and Isy Delamer netted a scrappy goal in the last minute, earning what might prove a vital bonus point for Trinity. It lifts them above Lurgan by a point with two games each remaining.



Cork C of I kept up a mathematical chance of advancing when they beat NUIG for a second time this term. It was 0-0 at half-time but second half goals from Ciara Sexton, Mel Ryan and Hannah-Kate Finn – all between the 48th and 59th minutes – earned a 3-0 result.



In Pool B, Zara Malseed was the weekend’s big scorer with five goals in Ards’ 12-0 tonking of Greenfields. It lifts them to 20 points and they ended the weekend two points clear of Monkstown who are on 18.



Town got six points from the eight on offer this weekend, starting with a 2-1 win on Saturday against Queen’s. Koren Ferguson put the Ulster side in front at half-time but Sophie Moore first-timed an equaliser in the third quarter and then deflected in Amber Barnwell’s ball for the winner with 14 minutes to go in spite of concerted late Queen’s pressure.



A day later, Town fell behind again at half-time with Jenny Clein giving UCC the advantage from Caoimhe Perdue’s assist. But Town fought back and Moore was on hand again with her third goal in two days to make it 1-1.



It keeps the Dubliners in second place in the group while UCC are three points back; Queen’s stayed in the hunt with a 4-0 win over Greenfields. All sides have two games to play in this competition, starting next Saturday.



Irish Hockey Association media release