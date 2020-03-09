2020 New Zealand National Masters Wraps Up
Canterbury Hockey played host to the 2020 National Masters Tournament in what was an exciting week for all involved. Nunweek and Ngā Puna Wai were the host venues for the tournament as the competition has now grown to such epic proportions that there was a record 82 teams entered for what is the largest tournament on the Hockey New Zealand Calendar. While the final placings below are an outstanding achievement for all the people involved, it can’t be forgotten how meaningful the friendships and rivalries both on and off the pitch are in creating this extraordinary and unique tournament.
Women’s 35
Wellington
Malvern
Auckland
Women’s 40
Tasman
Waikato
North Harbour
Women’s 45
Canterbury
Auckland
Manawatu
Women’s 50
Auckland
Tauranga/Waikato
Northland
Women’s 55
Auckland
Canterbury
Otago/Southland
Women’s 60
Tauranga/BOP
North Harbour
Canterbury/South Canterbury
Men’s 35
North Harbour
Tasman
Canterbury
Men’s 40
Canterbury
North Harbour
Auckland
Men’s 45
North Harbour
Auckland
Wellington
Men’s 50
Wellington
Tasman
North Harbour
Men’s 55
Tauranga
Auckland
Wellington
Men’s 60
Wellington
Auckland
Canterbury
Men’s 65
Canterbury
North Harbour
Kaimai
Hockey New Zealand Media release