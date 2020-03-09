Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments



Canterbury Hockey played host to the 2020 National Masters Tournament in what was an exciting week for all involved. Nunweek and Ngā Puna Wai were the host venues for the tournament as the competition has now grown to such epic proportions that there was a record 82 teams entered for what is the largest tournament on the Hockey New Zealand Calendar. While the final placings below are an outstanding achievement for all the people involved, it can’t be forgotten how meaningful the friendships and rivalries both on and off the pitch are in creating this extraordinary and unique tournament.



Women’s 35

    Wellington
    Malvern
    Auckland

Women’s 40

    Tasman
    Waikato
    North Harbour

Women’s 45

    Canterbury
    Auckland
    Manawatu

Women’s 50

    Auckland
    Tauranga/Waikato
    Northland

Women’s 55

    Auckland
    Canterbury
    Otago/Southland

Women’s 60

    Tauranga/BOP
    North Harbour
    Canterbury/South Canterbury

Men’s 35

    North Harbour
    Tasman
    Canterbury

Men’s 40

    Canterbury
    North Harbour
    Auckland

Men’s 45

    North Harbour
    Auckland
    Wellington

Men’s 50

    Wellington
    Tasman
    North Harbour

Men’s 55

    Tauranga
    Auckland
    Wellington

Men’s 60

    Wellington
    Auckland
    Canterbury

Men’s 65

    Canterbury
    North Harbour
    Kaimai

Hockey New Zealand Media release

