



Canterbury Hockey played host to the 2020 National Masters Tournament in what was an exciting week for all involved. Nunweek and Ngā Puna Wai were the host venues for the tournament as the competition has now grown to such epic proportions that there was a record 82 teams entered for what is the largest tournament on the Hockey New Zealand Calendar. While the final placings below are an outstanding achievement for all the people involved, it can’t be forgotten how meaningful the friendships and rivalries both on and off the pitch are in creating this extraordinary and unique tournament.





Women’s 35



Wellington

Malvern

Auckland



Women’s 40



Tasman

Waikato

North Harbour



Women’s 45



Canterbury

Auckland

Manawatu



Women’s 50



Auckland

Tauranga/Waikato

Northland



Women’s 55



Auckland

Canterbury

Otago/Southland



Women’s 60



Tauranga/BOP

North Harbour

Canterbury/South Canterbury



Men’s 35



North Harbour

Tasman

Canterbury



Men’s 40



Canterbury

North Harbour

Auckland



Men’s 45



North Harbour

Auckland

Wellington



Men’s 50



Wellington

Tasman

North Harbour



Men’s 55



Tauranga

Auckland

Wellington



Men’s 60



Wellington

Auckland

Canterbury



Men’s 65



Canterbury

North Harbour

Kaimai



Hockey New Zealand Media release