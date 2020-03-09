

Old Georgians' Keenan Horne looks to round Exeter University goalkeeper Taylor Seaver-Green. Credit Peter Smith



Trailing at half time, Reading hit back to secure only their second league victory of the season and maintain their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Leo Watton’s goal had given fellow strugglers Brooklands MU the lead after five minutes of their clash at Sonning Lane.



But second half goals from Oscar Allen (2) and Peter Scott ensured Reading took the victory and will now go into the final weekend of the regular season with hopes of survival.



At the other end of the table the fight for home advantage in the play-offs will also not be decided until next weekend, with second-placed Hampstead & Westminster and third-placed Wimbledon both taking 6-1 victories.



Hampstead & Westminster are in the driving seat following their 6-1 win at East Grinstead which leaves them two points ahead of Wimbledon.



East Grinstead’s Luke Emmett gave them the lead in the opening minute, but Matt Guise Brown hit a hat-trick, while other Hampstead goals came from Kei Kaeppeler, Chris Cargo and Will Calnan.



Meanwhile for Wimbledon Ed Horler and Ronan Harvey-Kelly both scored two, while Phil Roper and Ben Arnold also put their names on the scoresheet.



Table-topping Surbiton were 7-1 winners at Beeston, with Luke Taylor scoring five and others coming from Alan Forsyth and David Goodfield. Adam Dixon scored Beeston’s consolation in the last minute.



Old Georgians were 5-2 winners at relegation-threatened university of Exeter, with Tom Carson and Sam Ward scoring two goals each, Ashley Jackson the other.



Division One North



Max van Laak found the net three times in an important win for University of Durham in the Men’s Division One North on Sunday.



The North-East based outfit hosted University of Nottingham and raced into a 3-0 lead at the half with van Laak scoring either side of Jack Stubbings’ goal from open play.



Van Laak added his third before the Nottinghamshire side scored two consolations with the University of Durham winning 4-2 and staying top of the table and in pole position to gain promotion.



Bowdon’s failure to win dented their promotion hopes, escaping with a 3-3 draw against visitors Loughborough Students.



Loughborough’s Ben Hooper and Jake Owen pegged the hosts back after Bowdon went ahead early.



The visitors then went into a 3-2 lead after a Bowdon equaliser but Simon Egerton’s second goal helped salvage a point for the promotion hopefuls.



Sheffield Hallam beat University of Birmingham 2-1 on Saturday while Cardiff & Met overcame City of Peterborough 5-4 in a frantic finish.



Bottom side Leeds took a point from fifth-placed Olton & West Warwicks, drawing 3-3.



Division One South



Oxted are in pole position to enter the promotion play offs in the Division One South with only two games remaining after a crushing 11-0 win against Fareham.



Sam Driver scored the bulk of the goals finding the net six times with Chris Porter, Chris Webster, Jac Cleaver, Mark Galloway and Max Gilbert also on scoresheet.



Oxted are now five points clear needing just two points to be confirmed Division One South champions.



Andrew Ross and George Torry were the scorers for second-placed Sevenoaks in their 2-0 home win over Oxford Hawks on Saturday.



Southgate can also catch Oxted on points difference thanks to their 4-1 victory at Canterbury on Saturday.



Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove beat Havant 2-1 and Team Bath Buccaneers recorded a 3-2 home win against Teddington.



Conference East



A 66th minute strike gave Cambridge City all three points against Spencer, sending them top of the Conference East table on Sunday as previous leaders Wapping had failed to win their fixture at London Edwardians on Saturday.



Gareth Andrew scored a first half hat-trick for Cambridge City before goals from Ross Watkins and Kyle Good levelled for Spencer.



Euan Gilmore was the saviour, scoring four minutes from time for Cambridge City who won 4-3.



Harleston Magpies won by the largest margin of the weekend with a 5-1 away win at Bedford.



Ben Gowing, Peter Bale and Tom Dunnett gave the visitors a 3-1 lead at the half before Thomas Ridley and Alex Weir-Simmons found the net in the second half to assure themselves all three points.



Conference North



Deeside Ramblers’ 5-1 victory at Lichfield on Saturday gave themselves a four-point cushion at the top of the Conference North table heading into the final two weeks.



Lichfield scored first after eight minutes but Ben Lamont, Rashad Al-Fazari, Ben Read, Warwick Ryan Beswick and Christopher Barber all hit the back of the net for Deeside who have only lost one league game all season.



Mateo Merlini scored a hat-trick in Barford Tigers’ 6-2 victory over Didsbury Northern with Damien Jarzembowski (2) and Franco Ramponi also on the scoresheet for the Tigers.



Barford remain the only team capable of catching Deeside at the top of the table but the Ramblers only need one win to see themselves as champions.



Conference West



Matt Murphy’s hat-trick helped top of the table Old Cranleighans extend their lead in the Conference West.



Charlie Lamb, Jack Smart and Will Phillips also scored in their 6-2 victory over hosts University of Exeter seconds.



The gap at the top was also extended thanks to second-placed Richmond’s 4-3 loss at the hands of visitors Harborne.



Richmond held a 3-2 lead heading into the final 15 minutes of play but James Harrison levelled for Harborne in the 56th minute before Stefan Sekula’s strike two minutes from time won the visitors the game.



Results:



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 7 March 2020):



Division One North: Sheffield Hallam 2, Univ of Birmingham 1.



Division One South: Canterbury 1, Southgate 4; Sevenoaks 2, Oxford Hawks 0.



Conference East: Bromley & Beckenham 2, Chichester 2; London Edwardians 0, Wapping 0; St Albans 2, Old Loughtonians 3.



Conference North: Lichfield 1, Deeside Ramblers 5; Wakefield 1, Timperley 1.



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 8 March 2020):



Premier Division: Beeston 1, Surbiton 7; East Grinstead 1, Hampstead & Westminster 6; Reading 3, Brooklands MU 1; Univ of Exeter 2, Old Cranleighans 5; Wimbledon 6, Holcombe 1.



Division One North: Bowdon 3, Loughborough Students 3; City of Peterborough 4, Cardiff & Met 5; Leeds 3, Olton & West Warwicks 3; Univ of Durham 4, Univ of Nottingham 2.



Division One South: Oxted 11, Fareham 0; Havant 1, Brighton & Hove 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 3, Teddington 2.



Conference East: Bedford 1, Harleston Magpies 5; Spencer 3, Cambridge City 4.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 3, Belper 4; Barford Tigers 6, Didsbury Northern 2; Preston 4, Doncaster 0.



Conference West: Ashmoor 2, Cardiff University 1; Cheltenham 3, Khalsa Leamington 2; Richmond 3, Harborne 4; Univ of Bristol 1, Isca 0; Univ of Exeter 2s 2, Old Cranleighans 6.



England Hockey Board Media release