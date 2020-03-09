



Our commentary team for the upcoming EHL FINAL8 for Men and Women is confirmed and sees the commentary box reflecting the excitement of the new look event which sees another example of the mantra “Equally Amazing” given meaning.





Voice of the EHL Nick Irvine will be joined by both Simon Mason and Maddie Hinch as Europe’s top eight club teams for Men and Women take the stage at the famous Wagerer Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen ( 9-13 April 2020).



It is the first time that the Women’s competition will have had an equal footing with the men in the EHL which is widely regarded as the world’s leading club hockey competition.



The decision was made last year to extend the concept to the women’s competition which has run successfully for many years as the EuroHockey Club Cup but now enters a new and exciting Euro Hockey League era with equal prize money and equal broadcast production.



The voices of Nick and Simon will be well known to followers of the EHL but three time FIH goalkeeper of the year Maddie brings both the perspective of one of the world’s leading female players as well as recent experience of playing in both English and Dutch national leagues.



“I know just how much we are all looking forward to this joint event over Easter in the Netherlands “ said Nick Irvine.



“Maddie and I worked together on the EHCC at Surbiton in 2018 and that went well so I am delighted that Maddie is able to join us for this landmark competition. The EHL is now established as a favourite with players, officials and the fans and by extending our reach in this way I can only see it as a case of ‘The Best Getting Better!’



“I think all who watch hockey on their screens appreciate having contrasting voices and views and I am personally delighted that Maddie will be sharing her knowledge of and passion for the game with us all.”



Euro Hockey League media release