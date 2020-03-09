

Manpreet Singh receives the award from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. HI



National team captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal won the Dhruv Batra Player of the Year Award in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, at the third Hockey India Annual Awards here today. Manpreet and Rani received a cash award of Rs 25 lakh each. The awards carried a total prize purse of Rs 1.64 crore.





It was a wonderful 2019 for both Manpreet and Rani as they led their teams to securing Tokyo Olympics berths.





Rani is presented the award by Chetna Dhruv Batra, wife of FIH president Narinder Dhruv Batra. HI



Manpreet became the first Indian to win the FIH Player of the Year award last month, while Rani won the World Games Athlete of the Year award in January.



Olympics gold medallist Harbinder Singh won the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award. He received a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh.



Krishan Pathak won the Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year. Harmanpreet Singh won the Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year. Neha Goyal claimed the Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, while Mandeep Singh won the Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year. Each of these awards carried a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.



The Milestone Awards were presented to Deep Grace Ekka, Kothajit Singh and Savita for playing 200 international matches. They received Rs 1 lakh each. Harmanpreet, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Nikki Pradhan were also recognised for playing 100 matches for India. They were presented with a cheque of Rs 50,000 each.



Manpreet was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for winning the FIH Player of the Year award, while youngsters Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami received cash awards of Rs 5 lakh each for winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year awards in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.



Rani was also given a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for winning the World Games Athlete of the Year award.



“I have always strived to work hard for my team and my country, and to have been recognised for doing the thing that I love doing the most, it gives me immense happiness,” Manpreet said. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, family and Hockey India for their support. I dedicate this award to my team.”



The Tribune