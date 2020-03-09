Among other awards, Olympic gold medallist Harbinder Singh won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the sport.





Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal won top honours at the third Hockey India awards. [File photo] - Biswaranjan Rout



India captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal capped an eventful 2019 as Hockey India Player of the Year (men's and women's respectively), while Harbinder Singh was honoured for his lifetime contribution to the game at the 3rd Annual Hockey India Awards on Sunday.





Celebrating the best current and former Indian hockey players, the function was attended by the Indian men’s and women’s teams and some of the biggest names in the sport. While the players of the year received a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh each, a certificate and a trophy, Harbinder Singh was handed a cheque for Rs. 30 lakh. The Upcoming Players of the Year – Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami – got Rs. 10 lakh each while individual award winners got Rs. 5 lakh each.



The federation also felicitated and rewarded winners of various international awards through the year and those who achieved crossed milestones – Rs. 1 lakh for those completing 200 international caps and Rs. 50,000 for 100. The total prize money distributed was to the tune of Rs. 1.64 crores.



“I would like to congratulate Hockey India for their continued efforts of raising the bar to the highest of standards. Hockey has always been a very important part of India’s sporting history and I am really proud of the Indian teams who have consistently been performing for the country,” FIH and IOA president Narinder Batra said.



The awardees



President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement: Sports Department, Odisha



Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution: Sports Authority of India



Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year: Krishan Pathak



Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year: Harmanpreet Singh



Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year: Neha Goyal



Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year: Mandeep Singh



Asunta Lakra Award for Under-21 Player of the Year (women): Lalremsiami



Jugraj Singh Award for Under-21 Player of the Year (men): Vivek Sagar Prasad



Dhruv Batra Player of the Year (men): Manpreet Singh



Dhruv Batra Player of the Year (women): Rani Rampal



Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award: Harbinder Singh



World Games Athlete of the Year: Rani Rampal



FIH Men’s Player of the Year: Manpreet Singh



FIH Men’s Rising Star of the Year: Vivek Sagar Prasad



FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year: Lalremsiami



200 International Caps: Deep Grace Ekka, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Savita Punia



100 International Caps: Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nikki Pradhan



