



Hockey New Zealand is discussing whether to pull the men’s and women’s Black Sticks out of the European leg of the Pro League.





The women are due to fly out to the Netherlands on Wednesday, followed by the men on Friday for matches against the Netherlands and Germany.



It follows Hockey Australia suspending their European leg.



A spokesperson for Hockey New Zealand says they expect to make a decision by tomorrow morning, and that one option may include postponing the matches and playing them in a different location.



TVNZ 1 News