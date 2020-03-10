



Governing bodies from across the world of sport have joined forces to create an innovative new playing surface that can be used for hockey, netball, tennis, small-sided football, futsal, lacrosse and more besides.





England Hockey, the FIH, EHF, England Netball, the ITF and the LTA have partnered with Notts Sport to create a true multi-sport surface known as Gen 2. The surface is sustainable, which is crucial for long-term success and access to funding.



The concept was designed to provide facilities - including schools - with a dynamic synthetic surface for multiple sports which reduces the amount of space required and utilises grounds to their full potential.



Rich Beer, England Hockey's Development Director said, "We are hugely excited about the possibilities that Gen 2 brings to hockey and all of the other sports involved.



"With constant pressure on pitches and courts in so many sports, the ability to create truly multi-purpose facilities can be a game-changer for clubs and schools. Having the ability to offer a range of sports to NGB approved standards makes Gen 2 a great choice."



Many sports governing bodies now provide guidance and in many cases performance and quality standards for the surfaces on which their sports are played. This new concept takes these into consideration including the performance and quality standards.



Gen 2 is a versatile surface that ensure sports do not need compromise on playing experience. This surface will be a sand-dressed synthetic turf with a compatible shock pad.



All the technical aspects of Gen 2 can be found in this document.



England Hockey Board Media release