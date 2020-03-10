

Cindy Hack on the charge in an international game against Ireland, Hack will be leading her KZN Raiders team for the ninth time at the upcoming 2020 Indoor Hockey Inter-Provincial Tournament. Pic by Andrew Swarts



Top indoor teams from around the country will be descending to the Danville Park Girls’ High School’s Indoor Centre this week for the 2020 Indoor Hockey Inter-Provincial Tournament.





The tournament tips off on Wednesday and concludes this Saturday. The women’s tournament has two sections, the A section with eight teams in it, including the SPAR KZN Raiders and the KZN Mynahs and eight teams in the B section including the KZN Robins.



12 players have been announced to represent the Raiders, who finished second overall in last year’s tournament. Led by Cindy Hack, they are Durban North resident’s Cheree Greyvenstein; Danielle De Oliveria; Jessica Lardant; Jessica O’Connor and Jenna Durmick, with Chardinay Penniston and Tatum Kroutz from La Lucia. From Morningside Zimisele Shange and making up the 12 are Hillcrest players Kelly Reed, and Tegan and Cerian Fourie.



Raiders have been put in Pool A for the first part of the event where they will meet the KZN Inland team, the Northern Blues and Mpumalanga. In Pool B are the KZN Mynahs, defending champions Southern Gauteng, Western Province and Western Province Pens.



Tipping off the tournament on Wednesday, the Raiders will take on Mpumalanga in their only game of the day. On Thursday they will have two games, meeting the KZN Inland team first and after a two game break, will wrap up their day having a run at the Northern Blues.



The action continues on Friday for the Raiders with the cross-pool play-offs followed by the positional games on Saturday. Hack and her team will be keen to improve on their second from last year, in their hunt for the trophy this year.



Leading up to the tournament, Captain Hack enthused, “Everyone is really excited for IPT. I have captained this team for 9 years and KZN is definitely going through a rebuilding stage as for the first time in a while there will be a few young girls making their debuts for the SPAR KZN Raiders. The build up has been really good and the girls are gelling well together. There is a nice mix between youth and experience.”



Continuing, she stated, “Our team goal is obviously to make the final. It is a World Cup selection IPT so the girls have a lot to play for, and everyone is just really excited for IPT to start, and we all really looking forward to it.”



To catch the action, head down to Danville Park High School’s Indoor Centre for the first game on Wednesday at 1pm



