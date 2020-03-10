

Photo: Andy Lovat



The Scottish Cup quarter-finals provided no real shocks but plenty of goals in both the men`s and women`s competitions.





The women`s game of the day was at Tipperlinn where Western Wildcats progressed to the next round in a penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 draw in normal time against Watsonians.



The home side went two up through Ellie MacKenzie who scored twice inside five minutes as Watsonians dominated proceedings. But just before the interval Wildcats clawed their way back into the match with a penalty corner conversion from Catriona Booth.



While Watsonians continued to remain in control of the tie, with five minutes left a goalmouth scramble resulted in a penalty and Booth levelled from the spot.



Wildcats won the shoot-out 3-2 with successful strikes from Booth, Ales Stewart and Aisha Saini while Heather Tait and Ailsa Small replied for Watsonians.



In the University challenge Edinburgh showed no mercy to Stirling and emerged 11-1 ahead. Ella Watt scored a hat-trick and there were two goals each for Amy Brodie, Jika Nyirenda and Hanna McKie



In the other ties Grove Menzieshill saw off Fjordhus Reivers 4-2, Lucy Smith scored twice while set pieces from Katie Stott and Sam Sangster accounted for the others. In the all-second division encounter Uddingston emerged 4-1 winners over Erskine Stewarts Melville.



In the men`s cup the Hillhead v Western Wildcats was a repeat of weekend`s league encounter, but this time the Auchenhowie side emerged 2-1 victors to progress to the semi-finals.



A big result again looked on the cards when Graeme Campbell fired a shot into the roof of the net to give Hillhead a one goal lead at the interval.



But this time the Wildcats roared back, Adam MacKenzie sent a penalty corner effort into the net on the fourth rebound attempt. The winner also came from a set piece, Andrew McConnell`s initial shot was blocked and the same player followed up to send his shot into the bottom corner.



No such tight issues for the other Premiership sides, holders Grange put eight past second division St Andrews University. A double from Josh McRae followed by Alan Johnston and Dan Coultas at a penalty corner gave Grange a four goal lead at the interval.



Another four followed in the second half through Matthew Hughson, Duncan Riddell and a double of spot conversions from Coultas for his hat-trick.



Grove Menzieshill beat Perthshire 11-2, Jamie Golden scored five while Albert Rowling got four, Mike Robertson got both Perthshire`s replies.



Edinburgh University went up to Aberdeen and came away with a 6-1 win over Gordonians. Jack Jamieson was top scorer with three while Kevin Wong, Guy Rowson and Scott Sutherland got the others.



Scottish Hockey Union media release