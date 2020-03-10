The EHL is closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 and will take the advice of the WHO (World Health Organisation) and RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, The Netherlands) regarding it.





Based on the current status, we are still continuing to plan the tournament.



Please note that in the event of cancellation/postponement, due to a directive from the RIVM, full refunds will be arranged for entry tickets purchased.



The health and safety of hockey players, officials, volunteers and fans are of paramount importance to the EHL, so in the meantime, we recommend that everyone pays extra attention to basic hygiene and refers to the advice of the WHO:



The most important measures that people can take to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading are very simple. These measures apply to all viruses that can cause the flu and colds.



Wash your hands regularly

Cough and sneeze in the inside of your elbow

Use paper tissue tissues



** For more information, click here for the WHO website: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019



Euro Hockey League media release