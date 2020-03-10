

Gemma McCaw and the other players in the women's Black Sticks teams were supposed to be flying to Europe on Wednesday. PHOTOSPORT



Hockey New Zealand has postponed the men's and women's Black Sticks' FIH Pro League games in Netherlands and Germany because of the escalated spread of the coronavirus in Europe.





Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis said the organisation had consulted with medical advisors, High Performance Sport New Zealand, other hockey nations and the teams as it worked towards the decision.



"We have been closely monitoring the situation in Europe, and after the latest updates from the Ministry of Health and TravelSafe, our teams' medical directors have determined that the risk is too great for our players and management to travel safely at this stage," Francis said.





The Black Sticks teams were consulted for their views on whether they should go to Europe. PHOTOSPORT



The FIH, the sport's governing body, has recently postponed matches in China, while Hockey Australia over the weekend have announced they are suspending all international travel until further notice.



"Our reaction is no different to what we have expressed when Hockey Australia took a similar decision, and we do understand Hockey New Zealand's stance," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.



"Together with all participating National Associations, we will look at every available option to play this year's FIH Hockey Pro League matches, while monitoring the global evolution of the situation closely, following the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and placing the health of all stakeholders involved as priority.



"Therefore, in line with our previous decisions for matches involving China and Australia, we've decided to put the planned matches of New Zealand in the Netherlands and Germany on hold."



The Black Sticks Women were due to fly out on Wednesday ahead of their opening fixture against the Netherlands on March 19, while the men were scheduled to fly out on Friday for their matches against the Netherlands and Germany.



"The decision to not send the teams for the European Pro League matches has not been taken lightly, however we must prioritise the health and safety of our athletes, staff and their families," Hockey New Zealand high performance director Paul MacKinnon said.



"In doing this, we concluded that the health and logistical risks for a touring party of over 50 people have become too great to manage safely and effectively.



"While the games against these top European sides were an essential part of the Olympic build-up, we have already begun working on alternative plans to ensure that our teams have the best possible preparation for Tokyo."



Hockey New Zealand will decide at a later date around the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in late May where the Black Sticks are scheduled to play Australia and India.



Stuff