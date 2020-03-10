Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

New Zealand matches in the Netherlands and Germany put on hold

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Hockey New Zealand have decided to postpone a trip by their Men and Women’s teams to play FIH Hockey Pro League matches in the Netherlands and Germany initially scheduled in March.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “Our reaction is no different to what we have expressed when Hockey Australia took a similar decision, and we do understand Hockey New Zealand’s stance. Together with all participating National Associations, we will look at every available option to play this year’s FIH Hockey Pro League matches, while monitoring the global evolution of the situation closely, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and placing the health of all stakeholders involved as priority. Therefore, in line with our previous decisions for matches involving China and Australia, we’ve decided to put the planned matches of New Zealand in the Netherlands and Germany on hold.”

