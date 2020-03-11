Army, Magnolias capture titles
by Nigel Simon
Marcus James of Defence Force men's team and Magnolias women standout Brianna Govia scored two goals each to lead their respective clubs to the titles when the T&T Hockey Board’s Indoor Championship concluded at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, on Sunday night.
In an evenly matched women's Open Division final, Govia's brace led Magnolias to a 3-2 come-from-behind triumph against Paragon.
Paragon took a third-minute lead through Zene Henry, but Govia drew Magnolias level a minute later before she fired in the go-ahead item in the 16th for a 2-1 half-time lead.
Brittney Hing then made it 3-1 in the 24th minute, however, Avion Ashton pulled a goal back for Paragon, within two minutes to trail 2-3 and set up an interesting final period, in which her team failed to get a much needed third goal.
After a cautious start by both teams in the men's final, Defence Force stormed into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Dylan Francis (12th), Shaquille Daniel (24th) and James (26th).
However, the Parkites, who stunned last year's winners Police 2-1 on penalty-stroke shoot-out in their semifinal after clawing their way back from 8-2 down to draw 8-all in regulation-time, got two late items from Shawn Lee Quay (31st) and Dominic Young (33rd) to give their team hope at 2-4.
In the end, Defence Force played out the final seven minutes with stubborn defence to grab hold of the title.
The quartet of Queen's Park Cricket Club (Mixed Veterans), Shape (Trinity Men), Harvard Checkers (Trinity Women), and Fatima (Under-19 Boys) also won their respective divisional finals on Sunday.
RESULTS
Sunday
Third place playoffs:
Trinity Women:
Paragon 5 (Mariah Boucaud 36th, 38th, Sarah Sampson 8th, Yaphiya Quettelle 20th, Shania Gajadhar 30th) vs Police 3 (Teneil Garcia 16th, Lisa Guerra 28th, Suzette Pierre 31st)
Trinity Men
Malvern 4 (Jonathan Warren 12th, 22nd, Anthony Marcano 25th, Nathan Callender 31st) vs Fatima 3 (Christian Mendez 11th, Matthew Perriera 18th, Joshua Olton 38th)
Men Open
Police 8 (Akim Toussaint 10th, 15th, 25th, 40th, Jordan Reynos 11th, Justin Beharry 27th, Solomon Eccles 24th, 35th) vs Paragon 2 (Tariq Singh 12th, 16th)
Finals
Mixed Veterans
QPCC 7 (Petra Zandvliet 8th, 21st, 40th, Darren Cowie 19th, 39th, Raphael Govia 11th, Ryan Cowie 35th) vs Police 6 (Wayne Legerton 3rd, Suzette Peters 4th, Solomon Eccles 15th, 17th, 20th, 30th)
Under-19 Boys
Fatima 6 (Roshane Hamilton 19th, 40th, Ghardel Elcock 33rd, 36th, Matthew Perriera 1st, Adam Perriera 24th) vs Paragon 4 (Terrell Singh 9th, 11th, Tariq Singh 37th, 39th)
Trinity Women
Harvard Checkers 2 (Patrice Padmore 30th, 34th) vs Magnolias 1 (Michelle Leotaud 39th)
Trinity Men
Shape 4 (Sheldon De Lisle 16th, 29th, Jonathan Williams 35th, Wayne Edwards 36th) vs Carib 1 (Jael St Louis 35th)
Open Women
Magnolias 3 (Brianna Govia 4th, 16th, Brittney Hingh 24th) vs Paragon 2 (Zene Henry 3rd, Avion Ashton 26th)
Open Men
Defence Force 4 (Marcus James 26th, 37th, Dylan Francis 12th, Shaquille Daniel 24th) vs QPCC 2 (Shawn Lee Quay 31st, Dominic Young 33rd)
