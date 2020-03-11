Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Army, Magnolias capture titles

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 10:00 | Hits: 27
by Nigel Simon

Mar­cus James of De­fence Force men's team and Mag­no­lias women stand­out Bri­an­na Govia scored two goals each to lead their re­spec­tive clubs to the ti­tles when the T&T Hock­ey Board’s In­door Cham­pi­onship con­clud­ed at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Wood­brook, on Sun­day night.



In an even­ly matched women's Open Di­vi­sion fi­nal, Govia's brace led Mag­no­lias to a 3-2 come-from-be­hind tri­umph against Paragon.

Paragon took a third-minute lead through Zene Hen­ry, but Govia drew Mag­no­lias lev­el a minute lat­er be­fore she fired in the go-ahead item in the 16th for a 2-1 half-time lead.

Brit­tney Hing then made it 3-1 in the 24th minute, how­ev­er, Avion Ash­ton pulled a goal back for Paragon, with­in two min­utes to trail 2-3 and set up an in­ter­est­ing fi­nal pe­ri­od, in which her team failed to get a much need­ed third goal.

Af­ter a cau­tious start by both teams in the men's fi­nal, De­fence Force stormed in­to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Dy­lan Fran­cis (12th), Shaquille Daniel (24th) and James (26th).

How­ev­er, the Parkites, who stunned last year's win­ners Po­lice 2-1 on penal­ty-stroke shoot-out in their semi­fi­nal af­ter claw­ing their way back from 8-2 down to draw 8-all in reg­u­la­tion-time, got two late items from Shawn Lee Quay (31st) and Do­minic Young (33rd) to give their team hope at 2-4.

In the end, De­fence Force played out the fi­nal sev­en min­utes with stub­born de­fence to grab hold of the ti­tle.

The quar­tet of Queen's Park Crick­et Club (Mixed Vet­er­ans), Shape (Trin­i­ty Men), Har­vard Check­ers (Trin­i­ty Women), and Fa­ti­ma (Un­der-19 Boys) al­so won their re­spec­tive di­vi­sion­al fi­nals on Sun­day.

RE­SULTS

Sun­day

Third place play­offs:

Trin­i­ty Women:

Paragon 5 (Mari­ah Bou­caud 36th, 38th, Sarah Samp­son 8th, Yaphiya Quet­telle 20th, Sha­nia Ga­jad­har 30th) vs Po­lice 3 (Teneil Gar­cia 16th, Lisa Guer­ra 28th, Suzette Pierre 31st)

Trin­i­ty Men

Malvern 4 (Jonathan War­ren 12th, 22nd, An­tho­ny Mar­cano 25th, Nathan Cal­len­der 31st) vs Fa­ti­ma 3 (Chris­t­ian Mendez 11th, Matthew Per­ri­era 18th, Joshua Olton 38th)

Men Open

Po­lice 8 (Akim Tou­s­saint 10th, 15th, 25th, 40th, Jor­dan Reynos 11th, Justin Be­har­ry 27th, Solomon Ec­cles 24th, 35th) vs Paragon 2 (Tariq Singh 12th, 16th)

Fi­nals

Mixed Vet­er­ans

QPCC 7 (Pe­tra Zand­vli­et 8th, 21st, 40th, Dar­ren Cowie 19th, 39th, Raphael Govia 11th, Ryan Cowie 35th) vs Po­lice 6 (Wayne Leg­erton 3rd, Suzette Pe­ters 4th, Solomon Ec­cles 15th, 17th, 20th, 30th)

Un­der-19 Boys

Fa­ti­ma 6 (Roshane Hamil­ton 19th, 40th, Ghard­el El­cock 33rd, 36th, Matthew Per­ri­era 1st, Adam Per­ri­era 24th) vs Paragon 4 (Ter­rell Singh 9th, 11th, Tariq Singh 37th, 39th)

Trin­i­ty Women

Har­vard Check­ers 2 (Patrice Pad­more 30th, 34th) vs Mag­no­lias 1 (Michelle Leo­taud 39th)

Trin­i­ty Men

Shape 4 (Shel­don De Lisle 16th, 29th, Jonathan Williams 35th, Wayne Ed­wards 36th) vs Carib 1 (Jael St Louis 35th)

Open Women

Mag­no­lias 3 (Bri­an­na Govia 4th, 16th, Brit­tney Hingh 24th) vs Paragon 2 (Zene Hen­ry 3rd, Avion Ash­ton 26th)

Open Men

De­fence Force 4 (Mar­cus James 26th, 37th, Dy­lan Fran­cis 12th, Shaquille Daniel 24th) vs QPCC 2 (Shawn Lee Quay 31st, Do­minic Young 33rd)

The Trinidad Guardian

