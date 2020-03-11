By Orlando Jenkinson







Kingston Grammar School (KGS)'s Under 14s and Under 15s Girls Hockey teams were both crowned national champions at the Investec Tier 1 Hockey Championship this week.





KGS tweeted their congratulations to both teams as they posted pictures of the victorious hockey players celebrating their achievements.



First to take home the national champions were KGS's Under 14s, who defeated borough neighbours Epsom college in a "nail biting" final at the Lee Valley Stadium.



"A 0–0 score at full time meant it would be down to penalty strokes," a spokesperson for KGS Hockey described.



"Whilst the supporters found this an agonising experience, the composed KGS girls took it in their stride as both teams scored their first five strokes to take it to sudden death.



"A save from England Lions and KGS goalkeeper Katherine Don Wauchope meant that Noa Armelin had a chance to win the trophy and take it she did, hitting the back of the net with assurance and ensuring that KGS were crowned as National Champions."



KGS Director of Sport and ex-England player Natalie Maclean expressed her delight at the Under 14s result:



"The girls’ steely determination and hard work really paid off! We faced stiff competition at every round of the competition but managed to peak at the right time and this result is testament to the girls’ commitment all season," she said.



Headmaster Stephen Lehec also offered his congratulations:



"It was good to meet another Surrey school in the final; it really shows the strength of hockey locally.



"Both schools have done so well to get here – and what a tough final it was!



"We are thrilled for the girls, who deserve enormous credit, but the coaches also deserve a special mention for all of their commitment to training and enthusing the girls to reach this level of performance," he said.



A day later, it was the turn of the KGS Under 15s.



They managed to double up on their schoolmates' success and were likewise crowned national champions.



"And it’s gold! A huge congratulations to our U15 hockey girls winning the ⁦Smile Investec Nationals" tweeted the KGS Sports account.



"Amazing girls! So proud of your achievements this season capped off with a well deserved gold!" Lehec said in praise of their achievement.



The Surrey Comet