The regular season in the Investec Women's Premier Division will culminate this weekend with Holcombe - Championship runners-up for the last three seasons - faced with either securing a league finals berth or the ignominy of a relegation play-off come Saturday tea time.





Such has been the scrap for points outside the top four, with three points separating five clubs, that it was little surprise that Holcombe's coach Leigh Maasdorp labelled this season as "the most peculiar league". She said: "It's been odd as there is this group from where anything could happen. According to the table we could finish in fourth and ninth."



In Maasdorp's last league game as head coach, Holcombe need just a point to make sure of survival. A host of goals against precariously-placed Loughborough Students, who are currently in ninth place, coupled with heavy defeats for Buckingham and Clifton Robinsons, could even see an unlikely place in the league play-offs next month.



That may be a step too far for Holcombe, with goal difference to make up and the Medway side, in the first year moving to four quarters, yet to score more than three goals in a match this season.



"In the second half of last season we were able to be quite dominate and we were fit," said Maasdorp. "This year with quarters it has changed, specifically with the women's game. In the men's game it tends to be a high scoring affair and quarters in the women's game is not necessarily the case."



Indeed, the women's top flight has seen the 10 teams accrue 305 goals with one round of matches remaining, while the men's Premier Division has gleaned 476 goals from the same number of matches.



Aiming to finish on a high





Leigh Maasdorp will finish her 10-year career with Holcombe after first moving as a player, then becoming assistant coach before taking over head coach duties. "I'm massively appreciative to the club for the coaching opportunities," the South African said. "Ultimately there are things that aren't going to change at the club and it felt like the right time."



Following the league campaign, she will step down after overseeing Holcombe's third Europeans when they compete at the EuroHockey Club Trophy in Spain.



Holcombe will be without their three international players for their European sojourn - Sarah Jones, Leah Wilkinson and Charlotte Watson - thanks to a schedule of four games in four days and 10 days out from Olympic selection for Tokyo 2020. It means that Maasdorp is likely to play.



Maasdorp will also be without her international trio for this weekend's game against Loughborough Students, who will also be missing GB pair Lizzie Neal and Izzy Petter for the biggest game of the club's season. Premier Division clubs have been unable to have their players present for midweek training in the last few weeks, despite playing at weekends.



'Women can make men's breakthrough'



Maasdorp believes that a female coach will soon breakthrough with a men's side in domestic hockey. Within the Investec Premier Division, half the sides are now coached by women, while the men's top flight is still male led. "I'd love to see the day when that happens with the men and I genuinely think that will happen," said Maasdorp.



The South African will take time out before deciding on her next role, although she is still co-coach of the England under-18 squad. Her fellow coach, Sarah Kelleher, revealed last week that she applied for the Ireland women's coaching role left vacant by Graham Shaw - which went to Australian Sean Dancer - while she also went for a role within GB Hockey but was told that there were no interviews as officials "knew enough about the candidates applying."



She told the Irish Examiner: "Often as an individual you can feel, ‘Is it me?’ But then you hear from other female coaches and other voices and it’s not. We need more stories, more voices." In response, Maasdorp believed that the right coaches tended to get the right jobs and admitted that she had never faced any personal bias. However, she said: "I'd love Holcombe's next coach to be female but I'm highly doubtful that would be the case."



FIH Pro League sees postponements



The length of the FIH Pro League's - six months - has left the global league in disarray following the decision by Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand to postpone international travel for its teams ahead of the European legs after the coronavirus outbreak.



The Hockeyroos, who are facing a funding cut of up to 60 per cent following Tokyo 2020, have already had matches in China postponed and will now have their scheduled clashes with Germany and Holland this month put on hold alongside the Kookaburras.



Meanwhile, Argentina will be assessing the global situation in the coming weeks before deciding on their European tour, which includes a double header against Great Britain at The Stoop in May. A spokesperson told Telegraph Sport: "Our teams are returning from the Oceania and our next matches are in 67 days. We are going to analyse how the global situation of the coronavirus evolves and the recommendations of the specialists to define the decision."



