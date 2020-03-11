



With the general safety of our athletes, coaches, staff and community members in mind, the Field Hockey Canada office has been monitoring the developing COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. Necessary precautions around our traveling athletes and staff are being made on a case-by-case basis.





We are working with the Canadian Olympic Committee and responding to recommendations made by the Canadian Government’s centre for diseases and conditions. The situation is constantly developing and Field Hockey Canada will be updating athletes and staff to any changes as guided by the government’s recommendations.



General Information



COVID-19 is a virus in the coronavirus family. Coronaviruses in this family are responsible for illnesses that range from the common cold to more serious illnesses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV). COVID-19 is a new virus and so health officials are still learning about its impact and severity. At this time, it appears to cause an illness similar to the flu with the most common signs of infection being fever, cough and shortness of breath. In severe cases patients can develop pneumonia, severe respiratory distress, kidney failure and death.



Prevention



Recommendations for protecting yourself and preventing spread of this illness include frequent hand washing and covering both your nose and mouth when coughing. Try to cough or sneeze into your arm, away from others, or into tissue paper (to be disposed in toilet). Wash your hands immediately afterwards. You should avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.



What to do if you think you have COVID-19



Because the early symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses, if you have any of the common symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) you should contact your doctor’s office and arrange to have a consultation.



For more information please visit the Government of Canada’s website covering COVID-19 and other diseases and conditions.



Field Hockey Canada media release