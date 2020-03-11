In concern for the well-being and safety of our players, coaches, umpires and their families, our National Office has been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We are working with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to be informed and provide the latest advice.





At this time, all competitions and programs will continue as scheduled. Should there be any change to our position, we will update all parties involved immediately. In the meantime, USA Field Hockey strongly urges everyone to follow the protocols below:



If you are sick, DO NOT participate in any training or games. STAY HOME!

Players, coaches, umpires and spectators should not shake hands before or after matches. A verbal ‘Good Game' is sufficient and encouraged.

DO NOT allow players to share water bottles.



To reinforce general health safety and best practices for illness prevention:



Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Follow the CDC's recommendations for using a face mask.

- The CDC does not recommend that people who are feeling well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including coronavirus.

- Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



For additional and most updated information, visit the CDC website by clicking here.



