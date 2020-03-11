Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U-21 USMNT Tested Defensively in Game 1

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 10:00 | Hits: 28
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - After inclement weather postponed initial push back, the U.S. U-21 Men's National Team's first match against Argentina's U-21 team saw all red, white and blue athletes get playing time in a mostly defensive game which ended 5-0 in favor of the host nation.



Game flow during Tuesday morning's game was mostly in between midfield and the top of the circle as Argentina started on the front foot, scored two field goals in the opening quarter and did not look back. USA continued to be pushed back early on but started to play better in the defensive structure as the game progressed. Argentina tallied one more score in each of the following quarters to claim the first win of the series.

“It was a long time ago we played a team of this caliber," said Shannon Taylor, Junior USMNT Coach. "It was great to see that our boys starting to understand how to better compete at this level. We’re looking to continue our focus on defensive structure and bring a bit more offensively.”

The U.S. U-21 Men's National Team continues their test series versus Argentina's U-21 squad on Wednesday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

USFHA media release

