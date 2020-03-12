



Lausanne, Switzerland: The Preferred Supplier category of the FIH Quality Programme for Hockey Turf, the internationally recognised quality assurance scheme designed to guarantee the construction of good quality fields from community development right through to elite level competition, has been expanded from ten to eleven companies, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce.





In a new deal that covers the three-year period from 2020 until the end of 2022, the FIH conducted an extensive evaluation of applicants to ensure that those investing in new hockey fields can be certain that the highest standards of hockey turf manufacturing and pitch construction will be attained.



The ten companies who were given FIH Preferred Supplier status in 2018 have all been re-approved for the next three years, with Act Global, AstroTurf, Edel, FieldTurf, Forbex, CC Grass, Greenfields, Lano, Polytan and Tigerturf being joined on the list by Belgium-based Domo Sports Grass.



With the latest FIH Preferred Suppliers having manufacturing capacity within the regions of all five of our Continental Federations, the global availability of Hockey Turf products suitable for high level hockey, community and school hockey, and multi-sport applications including hockey has been assured.



Over 95 percent of all the fields certified by the FIH in 2019 were manufactured by the FIH Preferred Suppliers, and every venue used in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIH Hockey Pro League has their surfaces.



Speaking about the Preferred Suppliers and the FIH Quality Programme for Hockey Turf, FIH Facilities & Quality Programme Manager Alastair Cox said: “It is very satisfying to see that all our Preferred Suppliers see the ongoing benefits of being recognised and being endorsed by the FIH as globally operating companies, that manufacture and build great quality hockey fields. Adding another company to the category gives facility owners an even wider choice. By choosing one of these companies they can ensure that their hockey field will perform correctly, be safe and built to specification. As a result, we hope that many more high-quality hockey fields will be built over the coming years across the world.”



FIH CEO Thierry Weil added: “On behalf of FIH, I would like to thank all the companies who have either renewed their commitment with us or newly joined us as an FIH Preferred Supplier. This is a sign of mutual trust and a positive step for the continuous development of hockey turf products tailored to the diverse needs of our sport. Importantly, this ensures quality pitches for the benefit of players’ welfare.”



The FIH Quality Programme is an internationally recognised quality-assurance programme that provides consistent and dependable industry standards for the performance, construction and durability of hockey turf installations worldwide and ensures the appropriate quality for the intended level of play. As a result it will help inspire more people to play hockey, promote player welfare and protect the investment of those funding hockey facilities.



