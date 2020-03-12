



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey discard Mohd Azri Hassan (pic) has found a new lease of life after signing up with an Italian club.





The defender will be plying his trade with the Florence-based club Pistoia in the Italian Hockey League which starts on March 21.



His contract with the Division Two club was made possible with the help of former international forward S. Selvaraju, who is the coach of the club.



Azri, who last played for Malaysia at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India in 2018, is expected to feature in 12 matches for Pistoia.



“I’ve played in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) for few a teams in the last eight years and the time has come for me to try my luck with a foreign club, ” said Azri.



“My services are no longer required by the national team but I’ve not given up hope on the sport. I’m ready to ply my trade in the European league.



“I’ll get to learn their style of play and this will be an asset to my career in domestic tournaments.



“I must thank Selvaraju for getting me a place with the club, ” added Azri, who played for Terengganu in the MHL this season.



Azri, who left to Italy yesterday, said the league is still on despite the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy.



“I hope to play in all the 12 matches, which ends in mid June. I also hope to continue playing for a few years more, ” said the 28-year-old.



The 35-year-old Selvaraju said Azri would benefit playing in the Italian league as it was competitive. The other foreign teams involved in the league are from Argentina, Holland, Germany and Spain.



“I gained a lot by playing in Italy in the last six years, which is run professionally, ” said Selvaraju, who obtained his FIH level three coaching certificate with the help of the Italian Hockey Federation.



