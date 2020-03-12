



KUALA LUMPUR: Mohd Faid Farhadh Mohd Shah’s (pic) first call-up to the national hockey training last week has not been a pleasant one.





The Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) midfielder, who helped his team win the treble of Charity Shield, league and Overall Cup in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) last month, has suffered a hamstring injury in training.



National coach Roelant Oltmans confirmed that Faid, who will turn 23 on May 6, is injured and would take about three weeks to recover.



The Dutchman said forward Mohd Shahril Saabah also suffered a knee injury while training. However, his injury is not serious and he is expected to be back in training by next week.



“Although the two players are injured, there is nothing to worry as we don’t have any tournaments lined up due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



“Even with the injuries, we have 24 players in the training squad,” said Oltmans.



Malaysia had been scheduled to play in the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 11-18 but the tournament has been postponed to Sept 27-Oct 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Oltmans said Canada, who will feature in the Tokyo Olympics in July, are keen to play five matches – four Tests and one friendly – with Malaysia in April.



“We are waiting for them to confirm the series as many countries are not allowing their athletes to go overseas for tournaments due to fear of the virus.



“We also want to play as many matches as possible in preparation for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup,” said Oltmans.



Another Olympics-bound side, New Zealand, will play a series of matches in Malaysia in June while the national team will also feature in the four-nation tournament in Spain in July.



The other teams to play in the four-nation tournament are Germany and Ireland. Malaysia are expecting to play seven matches in Spain.



The Star of Malaysia