USA Field Hockey was informed today that due to the overall situation of coronavirus (COVID-19) the remaining scheduled matches between the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team and Argentina U-21 have been suspended.





The National High Performance Sports Center (CeNARD), a place for the training of athletes representing the country of Argentina and where the matches were to be played, is a government agency from the National Secretariat of Sports. Today, Hockey Argentina was notified by the authorities of the National Ministry of Tourism and Sports about a prohibition to enter the CeNARD and play friendly matches for the month of March. To follow the regulations of the National Ministry of Health and recommendations of the World Health Organization regarding the prevention of COVID-19, the Argentine Hockey Confederation has no alternative and must abide by and accept the regulations established by the National Government.



The U-21 USMNT will remain in Argentina until Saturday, March 14 with the intention of training at a neighboring club.



USFHA media release