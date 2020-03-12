The Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) has been monitoring closely the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation that is impacting the global community, and more directly, our region in recent days.





Following consultation with the USA Field Hockey (USFHA) and local Health Authorities, the PAHF has today taken a decision to postpone the 2020 Indoor Pan American Cups / Indoor World Cup Qualifiers originally scheduled for 25 – 29 March 2020 to a date to be announced in the near future.



We apologize for the disruption this may result in previously arranged travel plans and other arrangements in preparation for this event.



However, out of concern for the well-being and safety of our athletes, support staff, event officials and the public at large, our decision to postpone the event has become necessary.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release