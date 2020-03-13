



Schools’ Cup 2020



Following current government advice we respectfully ask that anyone who has any cold or flu like symptoms does not attend the Senior Schools’ Cup Finals at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Friday.





The event will go ahead as planned, based on current guidelines, and this precautionary measure is intended to protect the health and well being of all those who attend the finals in line with current advice.



We will now live stream all matches from Pitch 1 to allow anyone not attending the event to still watch the matches live. The live stream will be hosted on Scottish Hockey’s YouTube page as well as on Facebook and Twitter.



We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.



Domestic fixtures



As it stands all domestic fixtures are going ahead this weekend as planned based on current advice and guidelines.



Government advice is ongoing and subject to change, and we will provide any updates as and when necessary.



There are numerous scenarios in which games may be postponed including advice from government; facility/school closure; and any confirmed cases within a team. We will update you should these situations arise.



As a reminder the use of traditional handshakes between opposition players; coaches; umpires and officials across all leagues is still suspended.



Please continue to follow advice to reduce risk by maintaining good hygiene steps such as washing hands frequently and thoroughly after coughing; going to the toilet; and before eating and drinking; as well covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with disposable tissues.



Coronavirus symptoms and health advice



Common symptoms of coronavirus include:



high temperature or fever

cough

shortness of breath



Public health advice can be found at: Coronavirus (COVID-19) on NHS Inform.



A free helpline has been set up for people who do not have symptoms but are looking for general advice: 0800 028 2816.



For more information and advice on COVID-19, please read the following webpages:



https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19



https://www.hps.scot.nhs.uk/a-to-z-of-topics/wuhan-novel-coronavirus/



Scottish Hockey Union media release