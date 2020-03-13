

Katie Mullan and Roisin Upton celebrate. Ireland qualified for the Olympics by beating Canada in a play-off



The Ireland women's training camp in South Africa is set to go ahead next week after all other hockey activities in Ireland were suspended.





Hockey Ireland announced that the suspension, due to the spread of coronavirus, will take place with immediate effect until 29 March.



The governing body said the suspension does not apply to the women's team, who are preparing for this summer's Olympics.



They leave for Durban on Monday.



The Great Britain men's and women's teams have cancelled their South African training camps. The men's team includes Northern Ireland players Ian Sloan and David Ames.



"Hockey Ireland, together with its four provincial branches, is suspending all hockey activity with immediate effect until 29 March, and is directing all clubs and schools to do the same," the Hockey Ireland statement said.



"Alternative arrangements for league and cup matches will be reviewed by Hockey Ireland in coming weeks and decisions will be communicated as appropriate."



