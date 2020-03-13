As the possibility of the COVID-19 virus spreading in Ireland increases, Hockey Ireland is continually monitoring the situation.





Hockey Ireland continues to follow the advice of the Government and Sport Ireland and has noted the announcement by An Taoiseach this morning that some measures will come into effect from tomorrow morning until the 29th March 2020, with schools, colleges and childcare facilities closing from tomorrow (Friday 13th March).



The Hockey Ireland Board, after consultation with its branches, has decided the following in the interest of the health and safety of the hockey community and all people on the island of Ireland:

Hockey Ireland together with its four provincial branches are suspending all hockey activity with immediate effect until the 29th March 2020 and is directing all clubs and schools to do the same. All hockey activity including training and education across clubs and schools must now cease. We understand that this decision is disappointing to all hockey players, coaches, officials, volunteers, and supporters, but in light of the circumstances, Hockey Ireland believes this is in our members’ best interests.

The above will not apply to the Senior Women’s team, who are in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Alternative arrangements for league and cup matches will be reviewed by Hockey Ireland in coming weeks and decisions will be communicated as appropriate.

The Hockey Ireland offices are situated on the UCD campus which will be closing this evening, and from tomorrow, 13th March, all staff will be operating from their homes. We apologise for this disruption, however staff continue to have access to our server remotely and are set up to respond to emails as usual.

As the situation is changing very quickly, we will continue to closely follow developments and issue further information approaching the 29th March Date.



Please keep safe. For further information on Covid-19: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html



If you have any further queries, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Irish Hockey Association media release