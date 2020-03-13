



After careful consideration, the Euro Hockey League (EHL), AH&BC Amsterdam and our main sponsor ABN AMRO have made the difficult decision to put on hold the EHL FINAL8 Men and Women and the ABN AMRO EHL U14 Boys and Girls events which were due to take place from April 9 to 13, 2020.





Given the growing concerns over public health due to the developing coronavirus (COVID-19) global situation, the EHL has consulted at length with the relevant public health authorities and our partners. The unanimous consensus is to put the EHL FINAL8 on hold.



Hans Erik Tuijt, chairman of the EHL board, said: “We know that the EHL FINAL8 ranks as one of hockey’s highlights for the teams, their staff, officials, volunteers and fans. We have considered different options but we are deeply disappointed that current circumstances beyond our control mean we have no alternative but to put the event on hold.”



“We know that the levels of excitement for the ABN AMRO EHL U14 tournaments were high, too. To the girls, boys, their staff and parents, we are so sorry that your event has had to be placed on hold as well.”



“The health and well-being of everyone involved in the EHL must be our primary concern during this unprecedented time. We are also conscious of our responsibilities to the world around us. Placing the EHL FINAL8 on hold we believe, is the wisest decision that we can make in these extraordinary circumstances.”



“Please be patient with us while we discuss with the stakeholders the best way forward. Hockey fans who have purchased tickets will receive an email in the next seven days from our ticket partner Eventim and will receive a full refund into their bank accounts within three weeks.”



“I would like to thank all our partners, especially AH&BC Amsterdam, the City of Amsterdam and the Province Noord Holland for their incredible support and collaboration. Finally, I wish the hockey family well as we all face this testing time together.”



FAQs



Q: I have tickets for EHL; how do I get a refund?



A: Ticket-holders will receive an email in the next seven days from our ticket partner, Eventim, and will receive a full refund into their bank accounts within three weeks.



Q: When will the EHL FINAL8 now take place?



A: At this stage, we do not have a confirmed replacement date for the EHL FINAL8. We will be monitoring the situation to see if and when an alternative date can possibly be put in place.



Q: Can I use the tickets at the postponed event?



A: As the postponed date is not available as yet, we have decided to refund all tickets, please read the statement from EHL with regard to ticket refunds?



Q: I have flights and hotel booked for EHL, will EHL refund this?



A: The EHL takes no responsibility for monies lost through flights and hotel bookings, we recommend that you check with your travel insurance company and check with the hotel regarding their cancellation policy



Q: Did you consider playing the EHL FINAL8 “behind closed doors” on the original dates?



A: This was considered but, with the likelihood of further travel bans being implemented and other logistical issues, it was not deemed a viable option.



Euro Hockey League media release