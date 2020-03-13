By Jugjet Singh





Lailin Abu Hassan. -- NSTP File Pix



WITH the Covid-19 pandemic knocking down sporting activities around the globe like tenpins, the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, has become the latest casualty.





The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) yesterday called off the tournament, which also acts as a women’s Junior World Cup Qualifier, which was originally scheduled for April 6-12.



Its statement said: “The Asian Hockey Federation formally announce the postponement of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup Gifu Kakamigahara 2020 due to the complications caused by the Covid-19 epidemic.



“New dates for the event are being discussed and will be confirmed as soon as possible. AHF foresee the new dates will be after the Olympic Games and before Dec 31, 2020, as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) require the confirmation of all Junior World Cup 2021 qualifiers by the end of 2020.”



The news came as a blow to Malaysia’s preparation but national women’s junior team coach Lailin Abu Hassan took it positively.



“The coronavirus has forced many sporting events around the world to be postponed. The AHF’s announcement has thrown a spanner into my plans, but it also gives me more time to prepare the team.



“I foresee one problem though, I have players who will be sitting for SPM this year and I hope the new dates do not clash with their examinations,” said Lailin.



And the other factor could be the return of China, who withdrew from the Women’s Junior World Cup Qualifier last month following the Covid-19 outbreak.



China, the defending champions, were knocked out of the tournament in Kakamigahara, a qualifier for the 2021 Junior World Cup — by a virus.



“Yes, China could come back into the tournament and that would be a big hurdle for Malaysia to overcome. But I am prepared for any eventuality,” said Lailin.



Only the top three teams in Kakamigahara will qualify for the Junior World Cup. China finished 10th in the last World Cup. Malaysia, who will be playing in Group A, have never qualified for the women’s Junior World Cup.



The Sultan Azlan Shah was earlier postponed to September for the same reason. A number of Pro-League matches around the world have also been been axed.



New Straits Times