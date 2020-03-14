



On Sunday 15 March 2020 Ian Martin sets out to beat the current Guinness world record for the Fastest Half Marathon wearing Field Hockey Goalkeeping Kit whilst raising money for charity.





Ian has been an avid fundraiser for the Bath Rugby Foundation for several years as well as being a hockey player himself. In 2018 Ian was accepted to run in the 2018 London Marathon, officially the hottest on record. This re-sparked his love for running and again in 2018, after an evening of selling raffle tickets for the Bath Rugby Foundation, he was inspired to complete the 2018 Bath Half Marathon in a Rugby ball.







After successfully completing the event Ian decided that 2020 was the year, he would take on another challenge.



Ian took up Hockey many years ago whilst undertaking the physical section of the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award. He started as a defender and after his team Goalkeeper went down injured, he found himself between the posts. Today, he plays for Clifton Robinson's but has moved to the wing trying to score goals rather than keeping them out!



Ian has been lucky enough to gain several sponsors for his challenge. OBO agreed to sponsor and provide the kit, the Hockey Centre for the design and printing of the goalkeeping smock and Angela for agreeing to pace me on race day and being an independent witness.



Ian’s new Kit arrived and on 22nd Feb 2020 Ian stepped out onto Bath Rugby pitch at half time of the Bath v Harlequins game to help raise awareness for the cause.







On 23 and 29 Feb he took the kit for a spin, and not even on a hockey pitch. Ian and Angela (UK Athletics Qualified Running Coach and independent witness) went for a 2.5 mile run to start his practice for the marathon.







To find out more about Ians journey head over to his website.



England Hockey Board Media release