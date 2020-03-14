



In the Royal Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire sits Lydney HC. A relatively small club with only 3 teams but with a thriving junior section. On Saturday 22 Feb 2020 Lydney HC hosted Teign HC in a game that could go down in history.





Lydney HC Ladies first XI, for the first time ever, had 4 sets of sisters in the team (9 out of a squad of 13!) plus welcoming back player Jo Lewis from concussion and the Lydney team were buoyant before the game. The first half saw Lydneys Lucy Pugh, Meghan Duncan and Amy Biddle all score taking them into the lead.



Teign came back out fighting in the second half and scored an outstanding goal which shocked Lydney back into attack again. Gemma Baber-Williams used her silky skills to score a well-earned 6th goal for Lydney however Teign fought back and scored again. The match finished with Amy Biddle putting a 7th on the board for Lydney.



Sister power was the theme of the day with everyone giving their all to get the win.



