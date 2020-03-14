As elsewhere in society, the Coronavirus is impacting the current and future activities of Hockey Wales. Below details our position in relation to community hockey, international fixtures and the Hockey Wales offices.





Domestic, Club and Community Hockey



Both club and community hockey will continue to take place unless advised otherwise by government. However, with the ever-changing situation, we advise that you liaise with your club and respective leagues if you are unsure if the game is going to take place.



Hockey Wales will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and provide updates when appropriate.



We would encourage all players to follow the widely available guidance from Public Health Wales with regards to people maintaining good hygiene to avoid spreading of the Covid-19 virus.



In a hockey context, we would advise clubs and hockey venues to ensure washing facilities have appropriate provision of hygiene products and urge players to follow the Public Health Wales guidance in environments where they are in close proximity to others.



If any players, officials or coaches are feeling unwell, please follow the government’s advice to self-isolate and therefore do not take part in hockey-related activities. We also recommend that any players and officials who may consider themselves vulnerable to the virus should assess if it is sensible to participate in hockey activity at this time.



All players and officials are responsible for their own safety equipment (goalkeeping kit, facemasks, mouth guards, whistles, shin pads etc) and we would encourage everyone to ensure they are clean and not shared amongst team-mates.



Instead of the traditional handshake at the start and end of the game, we are encouraging players to tap sticks. We have spoken to the WHUA regarding their Officials and it was agreed that a simple thanks of appreciation is more appropriate at this current time.



Club Cup Finals (Seniors and Youth)



Hockey Wales is continuing to monitor government advice in relation to the hosting of events. At this juncture, there are no changes to the advertised programme and Cup Finals will be going ahead as planned.



Hockey Wales School Competitions



Due to the number of schools who have made the decision not to attend events of this nature, all schools’ competitions are postponed until further notice.



We will work with everyone involved to make every effort to rearrange the fixtures after the Easter break, but this will depend on the ever-changing situation and guidance. More details will follow over the coming weeks.



Walking Hockey



All Walking Hockey sessions and the Festival planned for the 21 March 2020 are cancelled until further notice.



NAGS International - Scotland (April 2020)



Scottish Hockey and Hockey Wales have agreed that the upcoming National Age Grade Test Series in Glasgow will not go ahead at this time.



Senior Men’s International – Germany (April 2020)



Following discussions with the German Hockey Federation the Senior Men’s International planned for the Easter weekend has been cancelled.



Hockey Wales Offices



All staff have been advised to work from home and to make sensible decisions in relation to face to face meetings.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



GB International teams' tour to South Africa



The GB men’s and women’s squads were both due to travel to South Africa for warm weather training camps (with match play for the women) as part of their Tokyo preparations. After due consideration, it has been concluded that this is not in the best interest of players and staff, and they will not be travelling.



FIH Hockey Pro League & England Hockey domestic Finals



England Hockey is continuing to monitor government advice in relation to the hosting of events. At this juncture, there are no changes to the advertised programme. They will keep participants, ticket buyers and other stakeholders informed if this position changes.



World Masters Hockey



WMH Executive Board have posted a statement on their social media platforms detailing the latest update around the upcoming World Cups, this can be found on their Facebook page.



Hockey Wales media release