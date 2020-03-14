Scottish Hockey has taken the decision to suspend all domestic hockey from 00:01 on 14 March 2020 until further notice. Friendly matches and training sessions are at the club’s discretion.





Following consultation with clubs, and in light of facilities closure and teams self-isolating, the decision has been made in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff.



In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.



Scottish Hockey Union media release