Update on COVID-19

Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020
Scottish Hockey has taken the decision to suspend all domestic hockey from 00:01 on 14 March 2020 until further notice. Friendly matches and training sessions are at the club’s discretion.



Following consultation with clubs, and in light of facilities closure and teams self-isolating, the decision has been made in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

