LAHORE: Karachi Youth Hockey Team are on a tour of Punjab. The side are playing a series of matches in some of the main centres of hockey in Punjab: Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gojra and Lahore.





On their last leg of the tour, the Karachi Youth have reached Lahore. Here, they will play two matches each against Dar Hockey Academy and Rana Zaheer Academy.



During their whirlwind tour, the Karachi side, comprising almost entirely of Under-20 boys, have come across some strong sides such as an International XI in Sargodha who were entirely made up of Olympians and internationals.



“We won some matches and lost a few, but it has been a great learning experience throughout. Some of the boys have shown promise and could go a long way,” said the Karachi Youth Team’s officials.



In Lahore, the Karachi Youth’s two matches against Dar Hockey Academy are scheduled on March 15 and 16 at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium. Push off is at 3.00pm



The Daily Times