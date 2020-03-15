



In these unprecedented times of a global health crisis, we recommend to the hockey family globally that we all follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and your local Government advice on how to deal with the current COVID-19 outbreak.





As the International Federation of Hockey, we take this situation very seriously and put the health and safety of all members of the hockey family first. We recommend all National Associations to take advice from their Governments and local medical experts regarding domestic competitions, and hockey players and fans should follow WHO advice. Where hockey matches or training sessions are played, the following guidance is provided:

Actively inform the participants on common principles of infection prevention including washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene when coughing/sneezing

Do not shake hands before or after matches

Limit or reduce number of participants

Anyone with acute respiratory symptoms should not play during this time

Entrance screening of risk exposition and/or symptoms

Avoid close interaction of participants

For indoor hockey, make sure that there is sufficient ventilation

Further information for players is available on the IOC’s Athlete365 website.



In order to support the concerted efforts to proactively limit the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, and following the example of the IOC, the FIH has decided to adapt its way of working so all staff will work from home starting Monday 16 March 2020. To date, there have been no reported coronavirus cases amongst the FIH’s respective staff members.



