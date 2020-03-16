By Ijaz Chaudhry







Lahore: Visiting Karachi Youth hockey team played Pakistan's premier hockey nursery, Dar hockey academy at the Johar Town hockey stadium in Lahore.





Karachi youth team was selected after a number of phases starting from open trials which saw 130 aspirants.



Lahore is the last stop of the tour.



Having played 10 matches in Sargodha, Gojra and Faisalabad, the Karachi team appeared to be a well knit side.



The match began at a fast pace with both the teams displaying attacking game.



Karachi Youth went ahead just before the end of the first quarter.



Adnan Ladoo capped a fast move with a good finish.



The to and fro pattern continued in the second quarter.



Dar HA equalised through their first PC converted by Waseem.



However, the visitors soon restored the advantage through another beautiful open play goal. A measured diagonal pass from the left of the circle was beautifully deflected in by diving Harris Naseer. It was the 13th goal of the leading scorer of the tour.



In the second half, Dar Hockey Academy appeared to be the better of the two sides.



They equalised for the second time with another penalty corner.



A quick exchange at the top of the circle beat the onrushing defenders and Bilal Aslam calmly put it in.



Dar Academy had quite a few chances, penalty corners as well as field, but failed to get the winner.



Two sides meet again on Monday.



