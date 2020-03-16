



The Women’s 2020 IPT B Section final offered something that is probably the next best thing to a trophy and that’s promotion back to the tournaments top 8. At the beginning of the week the odds were on North West and Southern Gauteng Witsies to contest the final and both got there with varying degrees of difficulty.





North West were given a might scare in their semi-final when they went 2-0 down to Eastern Province. They managed to pull level before falling behind again and Kirsty Adams eventually scored the goal that sent them to a shootout. They were able to win that 2-0 to secure their place in the final. There was no such difficulty for Wits as they ran out 7-0 winners against Free State in a one-sided semi-final.



It was North West who opened the scoring in the final when Badrunnisaa opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Witsies were given a fortuitous stroke shortly afterwards, but it was saved by Mishka Ellis. North West should have made it 2-0 with some amazing work but a diving Elmien Nel was unable to convert. It was a chance they were quickly made to rue. Emma Paget made no mistake from a penalty corner to draw the score level at 1-1 which it remained at the half time break. Julian Hykes and Shaun Baker both had their half time talks cut out for them as they looked for the gold medal.



Halliday had the best chance of a tentative third quarter for North West, but Mishka Ellis was keeping it competitive by denying Gracious Mpe on two good occasions. Both teams were searching for the break to give themselves the title but were finding chances hard to create.



A penalty corner from North West early in the fourth beat Rebelo in goal but Jenna Lange was on the line to keep it out. Kaylee Hardwood saw yellow for Witsies but the Hykes girls were able to repel the challenge successfully. Kirsty Adams was trying her hardest to make something happen but both teams appeared ready to have the title and the place in the A Section decided by a penalty shootout. But not Hardwood. The hotshot converted a penalty corner with 1-minute remaining to give Southerns the lead and a share of the top goal scorer award.



But North West roared back and won a controversial penalty corner that was trickled home on by Kirsty Adams. North West needed a big player at the big time, and they got it from Adams. The game was going to a shootout.



After pulling level through Legaae Mentor North West finally won the shootout when Gracious Mpe struck the post with the fifth shootout.



Earlier Eastern Province had won the bronze medal. A fantastic result for Dalan Phillips team.



Indoor IPT 2020 | Women’s B Section Final Standings



1. North West

2. SG Witsies

3. Eastern Province

4. Free State

5. KZN Robins

6. Eastern Gauteng

7. Northerns Daisies

8. Mpumalanga B



Indoor IPT 2020 | Women’s B Section Individual Awards



Most Promising Player – Kirsty Adams (North West)

Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Petro Stoffberg (Eastern Gauteng)

Top Goal scorer – Amy Visagie (KZN Robins) & Kaylee Hardwood (Southern Gauteng)

Player of the Tournament - Dunell van Taak (North West)



SA Hockey Association media release