



Under the watchful eye of national indoor men’s coach David Joshua, the defending champions Western Province took on the hosts and 2018 winners KZN Raiders in a mouth-watering final. In the Raiders ranks were some of SA Indoor Hockey royalty with the likes of Jethro Eustice, Justin Domleo and Wade Paton all having played in the previous World Cup, while coach Ryan Hack is the national assistant coach.





Western Province have their own ace up their sleeve in the coaching of Ross Willis and a team that features the dynamic brilliance of Dayaan and Mustapha Cassiem alongside the likes of Ryan Julius and Kyle Esau. On paper this was a game that you would struggle to predict. Fortunately, the game is not played on paper and Ashton College in Ballito played host to its first ever Indoor IPT final and a capacity crowd.



Province had earned their way to the final winning every game and scoring 33 goals while only conceding 13. They were victorious over Pens in their semi-final and had played a game less in the road to the final being in Pool A. The Raiders had started slowly with a 2-2 draw but had raised the game throughout scoring 39 goals and conceding 8, including a clean sheet against Southerns in the final.



South African indoor skipper and dual international Jethro Eustice opened the scoring in the final with a trademark penalty corner to give Ryan Hack’s team the lead. Although Jonty Robinson received a yellow card shortly after that, Province were unable to make it count and it ended 1-0 at the end of the first quarter.



Western Province fought back in the second quarter and turned the game on its head with goals by Ryan Julius and Dayaan Cassiem to swing the game and momentum in their favour. Raiders poured forward to look for an equaliser but met an inspired Anton van Loggerenberg, playing with an injured shoulder. Loggies was in inspired form and should be proud of his performance.



With the clock winding down Raiders got the goal the match deserved with Ross Hetem the man to convert it. For the second final of the day the game would be decided by a shootout.



After six penalties the deadlock was finally broken. Dayaan Cassiem who had missed his first one on one finished with a cheeky and superb reverse flick. When Loggies kept out Keegan Hezletts final effort it was game set and match. Western Province had retained the trophy!



Indoor IPT 2020 | Men’s Final Standings



Western Province

2. KZN Raiders

3. Southern Gauteng

4. WP Peninsula

5. KZN Mynahs

6. Mpumalanga

7. SG Witsies

8. Northern Blues

9. KZN Robins

10. Eastern Gauteng

11. KZN Inland



Indoor IPT 2020 | Men’s Individual Awards



Most Promising Player – Luke Lange (WP Peninsula)

Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Anton van Loggerenberg (Western Province)

Top Goalscorer – Liam Hermanus (Mpumalanga)

Player of the Tournament – Jarryd Jones (KZN Raiders)



SA Hockey Association media release