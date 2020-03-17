



1965 women’s GB&ITT to the USA. Players in photo:

Back row – Jennie Braham (Eng), Joan Horne (Ire), Maureen Short (Eng), Helen Weir (Scot), Bridget Cannel (Eng), Thelma Hopkins (Ire), Valerie Sinclair (Scot),

Sitting – Mary Hyland (Eng), Janice Mitchell (Scot), Joyce Hunter (Capt – Scot), Mrs Hopkins (Manager), Nan Thomas (Wales), Ellen Toulson (Eng), Helen O’Neil (Ire),

Kneeling – Barbara Stacey (Wales), Janet Morgan (Wales)



The Hockey Museum is seeking a little help with a couple of pieces of information about GB and Ireland teams from 1951 and 1965. If you can help, drop Katie Dodd a line on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





See below the information they are after!



1951 men’s GB & Ireland tour to South Africa.



The tour was sanctioned by the British Hockey Board. What we have yet to resolve is the status of a possible match against Kenya at the end of the tour.



None of the information we have at The Hockey Museum, including the official tour report, refers to the tour including any matches against Kenya but, on the Irish Hockey Archive Facebook page, there is a photo of a GB&I team with the Kenyan squad in 1951 and there are numerous references to some matches in Kenya but nothing that confirms that there was a full test match played against a full Kenyan team? Any help you can give much appreciated?



1965 women’s GB&ITT to the USA



We have found match reports for the two international fixtures on this tour in The Eagle, a US hockey magazine. These magazines were found in the Scottish Records Office. This find means we have all the player details for the GB v USA test matches.



What we don’t have is any confirmation of who officially sanctioned the tour and selected the team (one of the criteria we use to decide if a match is an officially capped match)? I’ve found references to a ‘Women’s Hockey Board for GB & Ireland’ being set up in about 1948 but its remit was originally just to oversee the rules for women’s hockey across the four home nations – so not sure if it had the authority to sanction an international touring team? The Museum has not found any papers relating to this Board.



Would you be know who invited them to join the 1951 touring team and if there are still letters or other documents that make reference to the role of the WHBGB&I? Maybe any correspondence received on headed notepaper? Maybe you are able to locate copies of the minutes of the WHBGB&I?



