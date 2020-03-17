Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

City of Peterborough have to win their final fixture of the season and receive a helping hand from others if they are to avoid a National League relegation.

By Alan Swann


Brendan Andrews (red) scored for City of Peterborough at Bowdon Copyright: JPI Media Ltd

City’s 7-1 hammering at title-chasing Bowdon yesterday (March 15) leaves their Division One North future hanging by a thread, but their task is uncomplicated on Sunday (March 22).



City must beat University of Birmingham at Bretton Gate (2pm) and then hope that Sheffield Hallam fail to win at fourth-placed Loughborough Students or that University of Nottingham are beaten at relegated Leeds.

City are capable of taking care of business against a Birmingham side with nothing to play for and, assuming Nottingham beat Leeds, they will then be hoping Loughborough are sufficiently motivated to dispose of Sheffield.

Brendan Andrews shot City into a first minute leat at Bowdon, but once the home side had edged in front at half-time, they took complete control after the break scoring five unanswered goals.
A win for City of Peterborough Ladies at mid-table Nowrich City on Saturday (March 21) will guarantee them a superb third place finish in the East Premier Division.

Jeorgia Carr, Jess Broadway and Charlotte Bradley scored the goals in a 3-2 win over Upminster in their final home game at Bretton Gate on Saturday.

City won despite playing the final 20 minutes with 10 players because of injuries.

